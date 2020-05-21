Gareth Southgate calls and Stuart Broad bowls – Thursday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 21.

Football

England boss Gareth Southgate, who was set to name his Euro 2020 squad this week, checked in on two NHS frontline workers.

Southgate called Three Lions fans Luke Taylor, a podiatry manager in Manchester, and Lucy Gilpin, a nurse at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

He said: “We know the opportunity for our players to represent England on the European stage will come again but for now it’s important the nation gets behind those playing their part in helping to return society to a sense of normality.

A call from the boss ? Gareth Southgate surprised two of our NHS heroes recently to express his appreciation for their incredible efforts during these difficult times. To Luke, Lucy and everyone working on the frontline: thank you! pic.twitter.com/oDuOF2f6R9 — England (@England) May 21, 2020

“It was a great to make a call to Luke and Lucy and hear how they are coping during this period of adversity; something that I know thousands of others throughout the country can relate to.”

England internationals Harry Kane, Millie Bright, Tyrone Mings and Ben Chilwell also did the same.

Kane was also enjoying what he does best at the Tottenham training ground, where Spurs boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed a cycle.

Feeling fitter every day. Hope everyone’s keeping well ⚽️☀️ pic.twitter.com/B6tFdzwuBk — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 21, 2020

In Mental Health Awareness week, Tottenham forward Lucas Moura sent a pair of his boots to young Spurs fan called Lucas, who drew on his own experience of self-isolating during chemotherapy to offer advice to others on coping with self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek and the theme is kindness ?@LucasMoura7 has a special message for young fan Lucas, who has used his own previous experience of self-isolating due to chemotherapy to give others advice on coping with isolation. #ToCareIsToDo ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0st6XsqXnV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 21, 2020

Ex-Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips took part in a Skype seminar on the potential positive impact of sport on mental health.

Thanks to all the players & staff from the @AWPNHS Recovery Through Sport group, I really enjoyed today Skype session and had a great time chatting to you all. Keep up the great work & all the best for the future.@RealityCheckNHS #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/ORX33XNW6O — Shaun W-Phillips (@swp29) May 21, 2020

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher completed a run to raise funds for the NHS.

Crystal Palace released footage of how their players are operating on their return to training.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was reliving the Red Devils’ Champions League final victory over Chelsea in 2008.

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was all set for an afternoon of gaming.

Liverpool midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner were both delighted to be back training.

I’m finding plenty of space in training these days… ?⚽️#YNWA pic.twitter.com/31jXGWRMCC — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 21, 2020

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was showing off his talents with a golf club.

Cricket

England seamer Stuart Broad was back at Trent Bridge training.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was playing a risky game at home.

Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house…if ya smash a window don’t forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside pic.twitter.com/YYtfI0nqWt — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 21, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen lost his head on TikTok.

But it appears Australia batsman David Warner could do to get some tips from KP…

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury continued to work out with an Instagram live audience.

Amir Khan was handing out care packages.

Disturbing food boxes to families in Peterborough. @amirkhanfoundation pls support the Amir khan foundation on #Justgiving https://t.co/oUQt1E02Hz pic.twitter.com/LBcjjfdiap — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 21, 2020

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith was back on the track.

Darts

The Hannover Drive-in Darts Gala was announced to take place on June 24 with Michael Van Gerwen and Raymond Van Barneveld among the field. A VIP ticket includes a parking space in the first row, a photo with the players around your car, with one of the stars cleaning your windscreen!

World number one Van Gerwen is raring to go.