Picture of the Day – May 20

Great Britain’s Rugby League squad set off on their famous tour of Australia and New Zealand on this day 50 years ago.

The British team remain the last to beat Australia in a tournament or international series after claiming a 2-1 Ashes triumph.

The Lions played 24 matches in all, winning 22, drawing one and losing one.

The sole defeat came in the first Test against Australia but the tourists tied the series with a 28-7 victory at Sydney Cricket Ground and won the decider 21-17 at the same venue in font of more than 61,000 fans.

Fantastic Ashes-winning memories from the 1970 Lions pic.twitter.com/qNnePqOPzd — Rugby League Lions (@RL_Lions) December 15, 2017

Hull Kingston Rovers stand-off Roger Millward and Leeds wing John Atkinson both claimed three tries each over the two victories.

Coach Johnny Whiteley, now aged 89, joined 11 members of the 26-man squad in receiving medals for their exploits from the Rugby Football League at a lunch in Bradford earlier this year.

Ray Dutton, Tony Fisher, Alan Hardisty, Keith Hepworth, Doug Laughton, Phil Lowe, Malcolm Reilly, Dave Robinson, Barry Seabourne, Alan Smith and Jimmy Thompson also attended.