Nathan Earle signs new deal at Harlequins

England squad player Nathan Earle has signed a contract extension with Harlequins.

The former Saracens winger had scored 11 tries in 23 Quins appearances before suffering a long-term knee ligament injury in April last year.

The 25-year-old had been in England’s training squad for the 2019 Six Nations, having scored in an uncapped fixture against the Barbarians the previous year.

Earle told his club’s website: “I’m thrilled to be able to extend my time at The Stoop. I felt like I was playing some of my best rugby before picking up a knee injury at the end of my first season.

Try on debut, two tries v Exeter, last-minute winner at Bath

“I’m still rehabilitating at the moment, but I’m excited to get back out there and pull on the jersey again.”

Head of rugby Paul Gustard added: “We’re thrilled to have Nathan recommit his future to the club. Prior to his severe knee injury, he was demonstrating to everyone what I personally already knew, that he is a fantastic talent with the potential for explosive, match-winning performances.

“When we lost Nathan to injury, we lost more than just his fantastic talents as a player; we lost his energy, his personality, his competitiveness, and his leadership on the field.

“He was, and is, a key member of our playing group with the type of strong off-field behaviours and positive mindset that are fundamental to our environment.”