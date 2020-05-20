Advertising
How Premier League players reacted to being back at their training grounds
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and James Maddison were among those glad to be back at work.
A number of Premier League players have welcomed their return to training as they make their first steps towards completing the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Players were allowed to resume training in small groups from Tuesday afternoon after a shareholders’ vote on Monday, although social distancing must be practised at all times with contact training not permitted at this stage.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how players and clubs have reacted to being back at work.
