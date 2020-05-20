Advertising
Gary Lineker and Millie Bright thank key workers – Wednesday’s goodwill stories
Athletes across a variety of sports have been returning to training.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 20.
Football
Manchester United Foundation has teamed up with Manchester United Supporters’ Clubs around the world to help tackle the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on young people.
Every supporters’ club will be offered up to £1,000 to help youth-focused charities
John Shiels, Chief Executive of the Manchester United Foundation, said: “This is a unique opportunity to harness the collective power of United fans across the UK and overseas to make a positive impact on young people’s lives at this time of great strain on societies and economies around the world.”
Jamie Carragher revealed he is taking part in #LapsForLives, to raise money for free PPE and scrubs for frontline workers.
Advertising
Gary Lineker chatted to a volunteer for the British Red Cross.
While England defender Millie Bright spoke to a teacher from London.
Advertising
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk was excited to have returned to group training.
As was Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
Ostersunds manager Ian Burchnall and some of his colleagues used a day off to help provide personal protective equipment.
Formula One
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Formula One great Niki Lauda, a year on from his death.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was making the most of the weather.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been working hard with his new training partner.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic was sliding back into action.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.