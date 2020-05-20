Gary Lineker and Millie Bright thank key workers – Wednesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 20.

Football

Manchester United Foundation has teamed up with Manchester United Supporters’ Clubs around the world to help tackle the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on young people.

Every supporters’ club will be offered up to £1,000 to help youth-focused charities

John Shiels, Chief Executive of the Manchester United Foundation, said: “This is a unique opportunity to harness the collective power of United fans across the UK and overseas to make a positive impact on young people’s lives at this time of great strain on societies and economies around the world.”

Courtesy of the @MU_Foundation, all of our supporters’ clubs will be eligible for a share of £240,000 to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Jamie Carragher revealed he is taking part in #LapsForLives, to raise money for free PPE and scrubs for frontline workers.

Advertising

A true essential journey ? I’m taking part in #LapsForLives for @MerseyPPEHub & @scrubhublpool to raise money for free PPE & scrubs for frontline workers 66 miles, 50 runners, 1 at a time, over 12 hours, round the hub car park! Donate if you can ? https://t.co/O1EcLLnezh https://t.co/adcM92MlJ0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 20, 2020

Gary Lineker chatted to a volunteer for the British Red Cross.

"Quite often people feel a million times better for getting something off their chest." It was brilliant to see @GaryLineker chat to one of our volunteers, Charlie, who works on our national support line. If you're lonely, worried, or need practical support, call 0808 196 3651. pic.twitter.com/ItANkq6UOE — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) May 20, 2020

While England defender Millie Bright spoke to a teacher from London.

Advertising

?‍?❤️ To all the amazing teachers who continue to inspire, educate and care for our children and young people during these difficult times. THANK YOU.@Mdawg1bright got on the phone to surprise and thank Sophie, a teacher in South East London. #thankateacherday pic.twitter.com/80MzVtdpv2 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 20, 2020

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk was excited to have returned to group training.

As was Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Buzzing to be back ? pic.twitter.com/xikxrR5Y6X — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 20, 2020

Ostersunds manager Ian Burchnall and some of his colleagues used a day off to help provide personal protective equipment.

The gaffer @ianburchnall and a few of the boys using their day off to help make PPE for the local hospital. Apologies in advance for @OfficialColkz’s beard and @alex_purver’s accent.https://t.co/FHRrYEB3eb — David Preece (@davidpreece12) May 20, 2020

Formula One

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Formula One great Niki Lauda, a year on from his death.

We miss you Niki ♥️ https://t.co/8IjvDgLzcX — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 20, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was making the most of the weather.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been working hard with his new training partner.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was sliding back into action.