Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, May 19

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0750 – Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has hailed the “meticulous” planning behind the Premier League’s return to non-contact training, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “They have done everything they possibly can to make sure everyone is safe.”

1000 – Rugby League’s Challenge Cup final, slated for Wembley on July 18, was postponed although the Rugby Football League still hopes to stage the showpiece later in 2020, so long as Government advice permits.

The Rugby Football League today confirm the postponement of the @Coral @TheChallengeCup Final and @ABSundecksLtd 1895 Cup Final, which had been scheduled for July 18 at @wembleystadium. More: https://t.co/n7izgfJMyU pic.twitter.com/QR7RKB3W9W — Rugby Football League (at ?) (@TheRFL) May 19, 2020

1120 – Lancashire’s acting chairman Les Platts revealed the county are waiting on a decision from the England and Wales Cricket Board on whether Emirates Old Trafford will host behind-closed-doors Test matches this summer. He said: “We are continuing to plan on the basis it will happen.”

1150 – The England and Wales Cricket Board announced up to 24 domestic women’s cricketers will be paid a regional retainer from the start of next month to support them financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

1200 – Doubts are raised over whether the British Grand Prix could take place unless there are quarantine exemptions for teams and personnel. An F1 spokesperson told the BBC: “A 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to have a British Grand Prix this year.”

1330 – Luke Shaw says everyone in the Manchester United dressing room are “really excited to be getting back to some normality” as they take the “massive step forward” of returning to training on Wednesday.

Club Confirms Positive Covid-19 Testhttps://t.co/0gOzaKO0y7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 19, 2020

1605 – Six individuals connected to three Premier League clubs tested positive for coronavirus, with 748 players and club staff tested.

1630 – Taekwondo world champions Jade Jones and Bianca Walkden will be among the first Team GB Olympians to return to training next week.

2020 – Burnley confirmed that assistant manager Ian Woan is one of the six Premier League personnel to test positive for coronavirus. Woan is currently asymptomatic and will now enter a period of self-isolation.