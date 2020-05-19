Advertising
Peter Wright first up again as PDC Home Tour play-off groups are drawn
The last 32 kicks off on May 26.
World champion Peter Wright will kick off the next stage of the PDC Home Tour after the play-off groups were drawn.
Wright, who needed a second chance to qualify after finishing runner-up on the inaugural night, has been drawn against Cristo Reyes, Jelle Klaasen and Ryan Murray.
There are eight groups, with the winners going through to two semi-finals before an eventual four-man final, with Wright’s pool kicking off proceedings on May 26.
Two-time world champion Gary Anderson will be in Group Three with Luke Humphries, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny while World Matchplay champion Rob Cross takes on Ryan Searle, Luke Woodhouse and Daniel Larsson in Group Five.
All groups will be in a round-robin format again, with matches played to a best-of-11 legs.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.