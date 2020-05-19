Peter Wright first up again as PDC Home Tour play-off groups are drawn

World champion Peter Wright will kick off the next stage of the PDC Home Tour after the play-off groups were drawn.

Wright, who needed a second chance to qualify after finishing runner-up on the inaugural night, has been drawn against Cristo Reyes, Jelle Klaasen and Ryan Murray.

The eight groups have been confirmed for the @low6bet Home Tour Play-Offs ahead of the tournament's return on May 26! 11 consecutive nights of action from Tuesday May 26 onwards will climax with a champion being crowned on Friday June 5. Full story? https://t.co/rql7BHAHVj pic.twitter.com/zK97p9m00k — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 19, 2020

There are eight groups, with the winners going through to two semi-finals before an eventual four-man final, with Wright’s pool kicking off proceedings on May 26.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson will be in Group Three with Luke Humphries, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny while World Matchplay champion Rob Cross takes on Ryan Searle, Luke Woodhouse and Daniel Larsson in Group Five.

All groups will be in a round-robin format again, with matches played to a best-of-11 legs.