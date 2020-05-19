Inter launch fundraising cup and Fury’s message – Tuesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.

Football

Inter Milan launched the ‘European Solidarity Cup’ along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to raise money for hospitals and healthcare facilities that are battling on the front line against coronavirus in Italy, Germany and Spain.

The trio will play against each other in 2021 in a round-robin group with one match in each city.

? | TOURNAMENT Inter launch the European Solidarity Cup with @FCBayernEN and @realmadriden ?? The proceeds will be donated to hospitals and healthcare facilities that are battling on the front line against Coronavirus ? https://t.co/dG0Db1qxVn#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) May 19, 2020

Inter president Steven Zhang told the club’s official website: “The pandemic has hit people all over the world with great force.

“The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to now allow us to look to the future.

“With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations.”

England captain Harry Kane put a smile on a young Three Lions fan.

It’s been a tough few months for young fan Jude and his family, so we loved being able to bring a smile to his face thanks to a surprise call from #ThreeLions captain @HKane ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VzgqRA8BgQ — England (@England) May 19, 2020

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to care workers across the country.

Thank you to all our care workers across the country who work tirelessly to support the most vulnerable adults in our communities ??❤ #ThankYouCareWorkers Visit https://t.co/EmfUn9f4Zl to find out more! pic.twitter.com/Ft4ufRwTrE — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 19, 2020

England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to get back training.

Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois were enjoying training.

Peter Crouch was in awe of former England colleague David Beckham’s team-mate XI!

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan delved back into the archives 26 years to find a picture from his third birthday party.

⏪ #throwback to my 3rd birthday party ?Looks like I've always been into cakes ? ..and my fashion game has always been on point ??? pic.twitter.com/nEM3nGGzgP — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 19, 2020

City defender Nicolas Otamendi was keeping in shape.

Rugby Union

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is well on the way to raising £1,000 for the Exeter Chiefs foundation via a marathon stint on gaming franchise Fortnite.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sent a message to his followers during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Cricket

Former Kent and England batsman Rob Key had not lost his sense of humour after his recent health scare.