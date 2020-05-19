Andy Murray can benefit from coronavirus lockdown – Boris Becker

Andy Murray can emerge from the coronavirus lockdown with a head-start on his illustrious rivals as he looks to cap a remarkable comeback from injury with a fourth grand slam title.

That is the opinion of tennis great Boris Becker who believes that while the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are left kicking their heels, Murray can make major strides in shrugging off his problematic hip injury.

Speaking to Laureus.com, Becker said: “I think Murray will benefit because he isn’t fully fit yet after his hip surgery and the long break is actually good for his recovery, so he’s not losing ground.”

"Since March there hasn't been any official tennis, so I call this a unique situation, for all governing bodies to come together." Read our Laureus exclusive with Academy member @TheBorisBecker on Covid-19s impact on tennis and the importance of #SportForGood ?#LaureusFamily — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 3, 2020

Murray celebrated his 33rd birthday this week by posting footage on his Instagram feed of a return to the court with his older brother Jamie following an easing of lockdown rules.

The extended tour lay-off could also play into the hands of the new generation of players whom Becker has long called upon to stand up and be counted in their quest to dethrone the likes of Federer and Djokovic.

Becker added: “Maybe 2021 will see the breakthrough of the young guns because they will be a year more experienced, and the older players are another year older.

Boris Becker believes Andy Murray could benefit from the coronavirus shutdown (Steven Paston/PA Archive)

“I would like to see the top three still at their best, and being beaten. I don’t want the young generation to take over when the top three won’t play any more or are actually too old.

“I want to see a final between a 22-year-old and a 33-year-old. That would be the best thing in tennis. I think it’s for the younger generation to step up.”

:: Boris Becker was speaking as a Laureus Academy member and supports the work of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.