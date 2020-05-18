Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, May 18

UK & international sports | Published:

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said Premier League games could be free-to-air if the top flight returns next month.

Celtic were crowned Ladbrokes Premiership champions for the 2019-20 season

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0753 – Culture secretary Oliver Dowden tells Sky News some Premier League games could be free-to-air if the top flight returns next month.

1120 – The Local Organising Structure for Glasgow says it has reconfirmed its position as a host city venue for EURO 2020, which has been rescheduled for next year.

1215 – Celtic were crowned champions of the Ladbrokes Premiership and Hearts were relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect, the SPFL announced.

1221 – FIFA announces the FIFA Foundation is putting together its first official charity game to raise money for the fight against coronavirus.

1306 – Hearts threaten legal action after relegation from the SPL, with the club saying it has not given up on a restructuring of the league.

1430 – The Premier League confirms clubs voted unanimously to return to small group training from Tuesday afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League.

