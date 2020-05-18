Advertising
Robertson thanks foodbanks and Jones looks back – Monday’s goodwill stories
Jade Jones was crowned as world taekwondo champion on this day in 2019, while James Milner expressed his dislike of video calls.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.
Football
The Chelsea Foundation, backed by Cesar Azpilicueta, will start providing education packs to schools in support of Mental Health Awareness week.
Leyton Orient are enjoying record-breaking sales of their 2020-21 kits following the announcement last week that England captain Harry Kane had bought the sponsorship. Kane paid a reported six-figure fee and donated the sponsorship to three causes, including a children’s hospice and a thank you message to frontline workers.
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson praised the work done by foodbanks in the city of Liverpool.
Robertson’s team-mate James Milner was explaining his reasons for disliking video calls…
Cricket
Ben Stokes was disappointed to see his golf game affected by the lockdown.
Australia opener David Warner continued to get to grips with TikTok.
Boxing
World champion Tyson Fury tried to get people motivated with a Monday morning workout.
It was business as usual for WBC and IBO world female super-featherweight champion Terri Harper.
Taekwondo
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones was looking back at when she was crowned world champion on this day in 2019.
