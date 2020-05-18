Robertson thanks foodbanks and Jones looks back – Monday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

The Chelsea Foundation, backed by Cesar Azpilicueta, will start providing education packs to schools in support of Mental Health Awareness week.

The @CFCFoundation with support from @CesarAzpi, will this week begin providing exercise packs and education workbooks to schools in support of #MentalHealthAwareness week… https://t.co/baDyMWkpdJ — Chelsea FC (at ?) (@ChelseaFC) May 18, 2020

Leyton Orient are enjoying record-breaking sales of their 2020-21 kits following the announcement last week that England captain Harry Kane had bought the sponsorship. Kane paid a reported six-figure fee and donated the sponsorship to three causes, including a children’s hospice and a thank you message to frontline workers.

? *Big milestone alert!* Since launch on Thursday, we have sold more shirts than we did in the whole of the 2019/20 season! Absolutely incredible, and we're truly blown away by the response. Yet to order? You'll need to be fast to get yours in the July shipment.#LOFC — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) May 18, 2020

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson praised the work done by foodbanks in the city of Liverpool.

❤️ @andrewrobertso5 details the incredible work being done by foodbanks in around the city of Liverpool. Massive thank you to everyone who has donated to the emergency foodbank appeal so far. As always, your support is much appreciated ?https://t.co/uqy5sRdQRw pic.twitter.com/EZZ7bkgpb9 — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 18, 2020

Robertson’s team-mate James Milner was explaining his reasons for disliking video calls…

When you forget what’s in your background when telling a porky. #readingagoodbookp o r k y #14points#reasonstohatevideocalls Full list: @LFC pic.twitter.com/LrO6a9hpr1 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 18, 2020

Cricket

Ben Stokes was disappointed to see his golf game affected by the lockdown.

Australia opener David Warner continued to get to grips with TikTok.

Boxing

World champion Tyson Fury tried to get people motivated with a Monday morning workout.

It was business as usual for WBC and IBO world female super-featherweight champion Terri Harper.

Interval runs to start off another week of hard training, finishing this session with an abs circuit? hope everyone is safe and well and keeping positive ??? pic.twitter.com/Ud4XZfObob — Terri “Belter” Harper (@TerriHarper96) May 18, 2020

Taekwondo

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones was looking back at when she was crowned world champion on this day in 2019.