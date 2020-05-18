Menu

FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19

UK & international sports

FIFA president Gianni Infantino admits the game may not be able to be played in the short term.

Youri Djorkaeff is organising a FIFA match to raise funds in the global fight against coronavirus

A charity match is being organised by football’s world governing body FIFA to raise funds in the fight against Covid-19.

The FIFA Foundation is putting together its first official game, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino says it will be done when global health conditions allow, “even if this is only in some months time”.

“Further details of this unique event, including the location, date, participants and format will be announced by the FIFA Foundation in due course,” added the foundation’s chief executive, former France and Bolton midfielder Youri Djorkaeff.

“Various scenarios and plans are currently under consideration, all of which are in line with health and other relevant guidelines from respective governments and international organisations.”

The intention is to raise funds for Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT), which is working to accelerate greater equality in access to health technologies in the fight against the virus.

