FA continuing to consult with clubs over terminating Women’s Super League season

The Football Association is continuing to discuss the termination of the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship seasons with clubs.

Both leagues have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the FA say there will be “significant challenges” in restarting.

They will continue talks on how best to end the campaign and settle the final league standings with sporting merit.

We've issued a statement regarding the decision-making process for the remainder of the @BarclaysFAWSL and @FAWC_ campaigns: — The FA (@FA) May 18, 2020

An FA statement read: “Following an assessment of the protocols required to return to football and feedback from clubs, which is crucial to any decision-making process, it is clear that there will be significant challenges in completing the 2019/20 season.

“We are continuing to consult with the clubs on the possibility of terminating the 2019/20 season and, in the event it is decided that this appears to be the only realistic way forward, to seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season.

“This includes identifying entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.”

The crisis looks set to hit clubs hard financially and the FA has vowed to support them so women’s football can “thrive” in the future.

“Our primary concern has always been for the welfare of the clubs and players; and working collaboratively to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to return to football,” the statement added.

“Every possible scenario has been meticulously analysed and evaluated in order to find a solution to meet the unique demands of the women’s game. This includes a detailed examination of the financial, logistical and operational challenges that we face during this pandemic.

Manchester City and Chelsea were set for a thrilling title race in the WSL (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Although we understand that it will not be possible to find a solution that will work for every club and every player, it is our duty to help support the clubs through these unprecedented times.

“Our overriding ambition is to give the clubs, players and stakeholders in the game the support and clarity they need during these challenging circumstances, and to help and enable women’s football to continue to thrive in the future.”

Manchester City are a point clear of Chelsea, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Super League, while Aston Villa are six points clear at the top of the Championship.