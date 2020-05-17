Kane, Murray and Rashford thank the NHS – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

England skipper Harry Kane, who bought the shirt sponsorship to League Two Leyton Orient’s 2020/21 kit earlier this week, paid tribute to the NHS.

Thank you Maria. You and your colleagues are an inspiration. Keep up the incredible work. ??? https://t.co/ZIlT2JAAmF — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 17, 2020

With Premier League clubs set to return to training this week, under strict safety guidelines, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson appeared to be relishing the prospect of being back at the club’s Melwood base.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was encouraging a youngster working on his skills in the garden.

Deserved a retweet ? I used to do the exact same thing on the patch of grass in front of the house when I was the same age. Keep practicing little man ♥️ https://t.co/fuE9xrzndZ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 17, 2020

Before digging out the video of himself doing it.

Found the video ???? pic.twitter.com/3j0AO5KJ4g — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 17, 2020

The England international, alongside Andy Murray, also surprised a community nurse from Scotland.

This will brighten up your day ?@andy_murray & @MarcusRashford surprise a community nurse from Scotland! pic.twitter.com/tnf7tDXiCH — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 17, 2020

His Manchester United team-mate Odion Ighalo was sticking to social distancing advice behind the wheel.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale had his evening sorted.

Brentford were celebrating winning the Football Manager EFL Cup after beating Swansea on penalties in the final.

RAYA SAVES FROM GALLAGHER!! THE #FM20EFLCup IS COMING TO GRIFFIN PARK#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/nkB3l3sXlS — Brentford FC (Stay at ?) (@BrentfordFC) May 17, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen unveiled a chair designed to showcase all the shirts he wore throughout his cricket career.

Here’s the chair I’m sat in. The most amazing birthday present EVER! All the shirts I wore for every team in played for in my whole career! @JessicaLibertyX is THE BEST! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/10RabJu4Oz — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) May 17, 2020

Kent and England wicketkeeper Sam Billings offered a glimpse into his family lockdown entertainment.

Saturday theme last night was film characters…. Dad: ‘hold my drink…’ ? pic.twitter.com/TrNMkJIGGO — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 17, 2020

England Women all-rounder Danni Wyatt is heading to Lord’s to raise funds for her local cricket club.

We’re ?‍♀️ and ??‍♀️ from @Whitmore_CC all the way to the @HomeOfCricket ?? raising funds for my local club and the fight against COVID19. More info below ⬇️ https://t.co/slQKiJOOaG — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) May 17, 2020

Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who on Friday revealed plans to stage bouts in the garden of his Matchroom headquarters, was yearning for the day top level boxing can be staged again at New York’s world famous Madison Square Garden.