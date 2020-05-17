Advertising
Kane, Murray and Rashford thank the NHS – Sunday’s goodwill stories
Andy Murray also paid tribute.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.
Football
England skipper Harry Kane, who bought the shirt sponsorship to League Two Leyton Orient’s 2020/21 kit earlier this week, paid tribute to the NHS.
With Premier League clubs set to return to training this week, under strict safety guidelines, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson appeared to be relishing the prospect of being back at the club’s Melwood base.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was encouraging a youngster working on his skills in the garden.
Before digging out the video of himself doing it.
The England international, alongside Andy Murray, also surprised a community nurse from Scotland.
His Manchester United team-mate Odion Ighalo was sticking to social distancing advice behind the wheel.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale had his evening sorted.
Brentford were celebrating winning the Football Manager EFL Cup after beating Swansea on penalties in the final.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen unveiled a chair designed to showcase all the shirts he wore throughout his cricket career.
Kent and England wicketkeeper Sam Billings offered a glimpse into his family lockdown entertainment.
England Women all-rounder Danni Wyatt is heading to Lord’s to raise funds for her local cricket club.
Boxing
Promoter Eddie Hearn, who on Friday revealed plans to stage bouts in the garden of his Matchroom headquarters, was yearning for the day top level boxing can be staged again at New York’s world famous Madison Square Garden.
