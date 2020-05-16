Picture of the day – May 16

Back in 2010 Twenty20 was still finding its way in the wider cricketing landscape, with the proliferation of domestic leagues still in its formative stages and many international teams yet to fully embrace the sprint format.

England had been also-rans in the first two global tournaments, ousted with a whimper in the Super 8 stages in both 2007 and 2009. By the time they arrived in the Caribbean for the third edition, things were different.

Team director Andy Flower was quicker than most to adapt, identifying and empowering a series of specialists including Craig Kieswetter, Michael Lumb, Michael Yardy and Luke Wright.

With more experienced names such as Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann and Stuart Broad also fully attuned to the breakneck rhythm of the game, England had happened upon a formula that made them the team to beat in the Caribbean.

Beaten they were in a rain-affected Duckworth-Lewis opener against the West Indies, but from there they never looked back. Enough runs poured from Pietersen’s bat to make him a deserving man of the tournament, Lumb and Kieswetter set a fierce pace at the top of the order and the use of wide yorkers and slow bouncers marked them out as innovators with ball in hand.

Australia were their opponents in the final but were ruthlessly dispatched at the Kensington Oval, with captain Paul Collingwood left with the honour of completing the chase with 18 balls spare.

Collingwood was the first England captain to lift a major white-ball trophy and it would be more than nine years before one of his team-mates in Barbados, Eoin Morgan, became the second in a more dramatic finale to the 50-over World Cup last summer.