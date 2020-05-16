Dion Dublin gives away kits to raise funds – Saturday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.

Football

A couple of England stars were looking forward to football resuming.

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin is giving away football kits to raise money for charity.

The @ManUtd kit is also up for grabs people,if you would like to win it,then comment below and ANY SMALL donation is really appreciated! Winners will be picked ………. TOMORROW!!! https://t.co/TF9H2m1lpK — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) May 16, 2020

Cricket

Few more overs yesterday from the Driveway End, Video analysis by @clarey_11 and support from Layton ? pic.twitter.com/OD1AKxE5ei — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 16, 2020

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been keeping himself busy with a bit of driveway bowling. The batsman seemingly could not get near any delivery.

Even more respect for the pros after today! Was shaking and sweating just throwing in my kitchen over a video call. No idea how they do it in front of millions! ?? ? https://t.co/eBz5K0Ipai — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) May 16, 2020

Stokes’ England team-mate Alex Hales found the going tough in his opening game of the PDC Sports Stars at Home darts challenge – before eventually finding his form to finish as runner-up to boxer Dave Allen.

Well… who knew that @MatchroomBoxing's Dave Allen could play! He takes top spot ahead of @AlexHales1, with @markjesterselby in third and @BeefGolf in fourth! A brilliant afternoon of darts ? If possible, please donate ➡️ https://t.co/UYWVg3PA2g pic.twitter.com/Zltz6VGdWR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 16, 2020

Formula One

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will no doubt feel the wrath of his girlfriend after leaving her stranded outside their apartment as he was streaming a video on Twitch.

. @Charles_Leclerc : "So my girlfriend had to subscribe to my twitch channel to tell me to open the door." ? (Charlotte forgot her keys at home)https://t.co/Hja90wZ0Rn#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/dyXYZGNfd1 — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) May 16, 2020

Golf

Scotland’s Connor Syme won the second BMW Trackman Invitiational and announced his choice of charities to receive the prize money.

Tennis

Great Britain’s Harriet Dart was pleased to be back on court.