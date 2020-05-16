Advertising
Dion Dublin gives away kits to raise funds – Saturday’s goodwill stories
A couple of England players are keen for football to return.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.
Football
A couple of England stars were looking forward to football resuming.
Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin is giving away football kits to raise money for charity.
Advertising
Cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been keeping himself busy with a bit of driveway bowling. The batsman seemingly could not get near any delivery.
Advertising
Stokes’ England team-mate Alex Hales found the going tough in his opening game of the PDC Sports Stars at Home darts challenge – before eventually finding his form to finish as runner-up to boxer Dave Allen.
Formula One
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will no doubt feel the wrath of his girlfriend after leaving her stranded outside their apartment as he was streaming a video on Twitch.
Golf
Scotland’s Connor Syme won the second BMW Trackman Invitiational and announced his choice of charities to receive the prize money.
Tennis
Great Britain’s Harriet Dart was pleased to be back on court.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.