Wage cuts of up to 20 per cent at Yorkshire

Yorkshire’s players and staff have taken wage cuts to help the club manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White Rose became the first county to furlough their players and cricket staff last month, while also cancelling the contracts of overseas stars Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran.

And now, with cricket currently suspended until July 1 at the earliest, the club have taken further steps by implementing salary reductions of up to 20 per cent.

Ravichandran Ashwin will not be representing Yorkshire this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur said: “We do not take decisions such as these lightly, but now is the time to take drastic steps.

“The staff and players were consulted earlier this week and their reaction to the news has been fantastic.

“Although these are unprecedented times, as a collective we are doing everything that we can to steer Yorkshire Cricket through these uncharted waters.

“Our focus as custodians of this great club is to ensure that we guide it through such challenges, and we acknowledge the sacrifices that are required to achieve this.”