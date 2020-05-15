Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, May 15

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0700 – The summer’s rugby union international schedule, including England’s tour of Japan, was postponed.

0700 – Yorkshire’s players and staff took wage cuts of up to 20 per cent to help the club manage the impact of the crisis.

CLUB STATEMENT: Yorkshire’s employees have agreed up to 20% in salary reductions due to the impact of Covid-19 #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) May 15, 2020

0840 – England captain Harry Kane said players were awaiting safety guidance from the Premier League before making their minds up about a possible return to competitive action next month.

1320 – The PA news agency understands the League One meeting today concluded with no definitive agreement between the clubs on ending the season now.

1402 – The LPGA announced that the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in June was called off and will return in 2021.

The ATP has extended the suspension of the ATP Tour through to July 31, 2020 due to the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. More info ? — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 15, 2020

1430 – The League Two meeting ended with clubs agreeing on how to end the 2019-20 season, but it is understood no formal vote took place to end it.

1500 – The ATP and WTA Tours extended their suspension of the tennis season until July 31.

1553 – Horse Racing Ireland announced racing will resume behind closed doors on June 8 following approval from the Irish Government.

1600 – The English Football League announced that League Two clubs had “unanimously indicated a preferred direction of travel to curtail the campaign”.