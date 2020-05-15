Red-hot Reyes shines in Tenerife to win Group 29 of PDC Home Tour

Cristo Reyes got a glimpse of a nine-dart finish as he wrapped up Group 29 of the PDC Home Tour in style with three straight wins.

The Spaniard, playing at his father-in-law’s bar in Tenerife, hit seven straight trebles in the fifth leg of his opening match against John Henderson, before going astray.

REYES WINS THE GROUP!??? Cristo Reyes has won Group 29 of the @unibet Home Tour! The Spaniard claimed a hat-trick of wins on the night over John Henderson, Danny Noppert and Ryan Meikle. pic.twitter.com/ktkDMIP67L — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 15, 2020

But Reyes recovered to edge the Scot 5-4 in his opener and repeated the feat with another deciding-leg victory over Ryan Meikle.

On a high-quality night of action, Henderson pipped Danny Noppert in a 5-4 triumph then put himself in contention by outclassing Meikle 5-0.

But Reyes booked his place in the last 32 of the competition, averaging just under 100 as he defeated Noppert 5-2 in the final match of the night.