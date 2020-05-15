Picture of the day – May 15

On Christmas Day in 1981, Liverpool occupied 10th place in the First Division but months later they topped the standings to claim a record 13th top-flight crown.

The Reds, the reigning European champions, were mired in mid-table mediocrity but their form dramatically improved around the turn of of the year.

From the start of 1982 to the end of the season in May, Liverpool won 20 of their 25 league matches, losing only twice.

The comeback of Bob Paisley’s side saw them finish four points ahead of second-placed Ipswich.

Amid their rampant surge up the table, Liverpool also retained the League Cup trophy after a 3-1 extra-time victory over Tottenham in the final at Wembley.

A season to remember for the Merseysiders was also tinged with loss as former manager Bill Shankly died from a heart attack in September 1981, aged 68.