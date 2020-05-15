Menu

Andy Murray enjoys birthday hit with brother Jamie

Published: 2020-05-15

The Murray brothers were hitting together on Andy’s birthday.

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray kept their distance

Andy Murray took advantage of the Government’s new coronavirus rules as he celebrated his 33rd birthday with his brother on Friday.

Murray posted a clip on his Instagram account of himself hitting with older brother Jamie, and wrote: “During these tough times I was very grateful to do 3 of my favourite things today..

“1. Spend time with my family, 2. Play tennis with my big bro Jamie Murray, 3. Smoke a bunch of sushi rolls”.

New Government advice this week allowed a return of recreational tennis subject to social distancing regulations, although most indoor courts remain closed.

