Will Bayley’s rainbow masks and throwbacks galore – Thursday’s goodwill stories
Andy Murray won a quiz while Cameron Norrie and Tyson Fury went to the beach.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.
Table Tennis
Paralympic champion and Strictly star Will Bayley designed a rainbow face mask to raise funds to help Great Ormond Street Hospital cope with the financial implications of the virus.
Bayley spent much of his childhood at the hospital for treatment for arthrogryposis, and also successfully battled cancer when he was seven years old.
Bayley told the PA news agency: “I owe everything to Great Ormond Street. They helped me to dance, let alone walk, and they also saved my life with my Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.”
Football
Marcus Rashford took a trip down memory lane, before losing a quiz to Andy Murray.
The Manchester United striker had to shell out free tickets for a game at Old Trafford after losing 4-2 to Murray in questions about each other’s careers.
England international Lucy Bronze took part in the #7MillionKeepieUppieChallenge.
Former Blackburn striker Alan Shearer was remembering Rovers’ Premier League title win in 1995.
While Zlatan Ibrahimovic was keeping watch.
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to TikTok.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took us back to 2013 and a training camp which featured The Only Way is Essex’s James Argent.
Before hitting the beach.
Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his sporting talents used to lie on the basketball court.
Darts
After the success of last week’s football edition, the PDC Home Tour Sportsman Special is back on Saturday with England batsman Alex Hales, boxer Dave Allen, golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and snooker player Mark Selby taking part.
Tennis
Britain’s Cameron Norrie headed for the seaside in New Zealand.
