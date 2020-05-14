Will Bayley’s rainbow masks and throwbacks galore – Thursday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.

Table Tennis

Paralympic champion and Strictly star Will Bayley designed a rainbow face mask to raise funds to help Great Ormond Street Hospital cope with the financial implications of the virus.

Bayley spent much of his childhood at the hospital for treatment for arthrogryposis, and also successfully battled cancer when he was seven years old.

Bayley told the PA news agency: “I owe everything to Great Ormond Street. They helped me to dance, let alone walk, and they also saved my life with my Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.”

HEY EVERYONE!!! I’m so excited and proud to announce my rainbow ? facemasks ? are out now! I spent most of my childhood in GOSH and I had so many amazing memories. It would mean everything to me for you to support this great charity https://t.co/Lz9LaoXSZ7 pic.twitter.com/veU5ITcPKL — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) May 14, 2020

Football

Marcus Rashford took a trip down memory lane, before losing a quiz to Andy Murray.

Blessing the timeline with a little throwback this Thursday ♥️☺️ pic.twitter.com/5CLEhbd31X — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 14, 2020

The Manchester United striker had to shell out free tickets for a game at Old Trafford after losing 4-2 to Murray in questions about each other’s careers.

England international Lucy Bronze took part in the #7MillionKeepieUppieChallenge.

As promised @imogen_ph ?? 500 keepy uppies in one go #7MillionKeepieUppieChallenge Check it out everyone!! She’s doing it all for a fantastic cause ?? pic.twitter.com/xRu04Sh5SB — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) May 14, 2020

Former Blackburn striker Alan Shearer was remembering Rovers’ Premier League title win in 1995.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic was keeping watch.

God iZ back and watches over you pic.twitter.com/yWxN638Zbx — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 14, 2020

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to TikTok.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took us back to 2013 and a training camp which featured The Only Way is Essex’s James Argent.

Before hitting the beach.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his sporting talents used to lie on the basketball court.

Darts

After the success of last week’s football edition, the PDC Home Tour Sportsman Special is back on Saturday with England batsman Alex Hales, boxer Dave Allen, golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and snooker player Mark Selby taking part.

DARTS AT HOME: SPORTSMAN SPECIAL ⛳️???@markjesterselby, Dave Allen, @BeefGolf and @AlexHales1 will feature in a Darts At Home: Sportsman Special on Saturday, all in aid of the NHS. ➡️ https://t.co/xq2l978lR1 pic.twitter.com/omBgMfLlIX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 14, 2020

Tennis

Britain’s Cameron Norrie headed for the seaside in New Zealand.