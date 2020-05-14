Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, May 14

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1012 – England rugby union’s planned friendly against the Barbarians was postponed.

1100 – This year’s Tour of Britain was called off with organisers admitting it was “impractical” to stage the race amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Today we have taken the decision to postpone this September's edition of the Tour of Britain ?? Please visit our website for more news on what this means for our fantastic route from Penzance to Aberdeen, which will now take place in 2021.#TourofBritain ??⚪ — Tour of Britain ?? (@TourofBritain) May 14, 2020

1102 – Some British Sailing Team athletes were allowed to sail for the first time in two months.

1400 – It was announced that England cricketers will return to individual training from next week with a reassurance that safety protocols should make the sessions less risky than a trip to the supermarket.

1407 – The Great North 10k and Great North Family Run, which were scheduled to take place on June 28, were cancelled.

We have confirmed that our players will return to individual training from next week. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 14, 2020

1452 – The German Football League announced five substitutes per team will be permitted in the Bundesliga when it resumes this weekend.

1530 – Ireland’s cricket fixtures with New Zealand and Pakistan later this summer were postponed, as were Scotland’s against the Black Caps.

1635 – The International Olympic Committee announced a funding package of 800 million US dollars (£650m) to cover the costs of the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.