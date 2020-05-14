Second place for Michael Smith again as Luke Humphries wins Group 28

World number five Michael Smith missed his second chance of qualifying for the last 32 of the PDC Home Tour as Luke Humphries won Group 28.

Smith had finished as runner-up in Group Nine last month and got a second bite of the cherry, but Humphries was too good on the night winning all three of his games.

Humphries averaged 108 in beating Smith 5-2 and also got the better of Mike Van Duivenbode 5-3 and Andy Boulton 5-4.

HUMPHRIES WINS THE GROUP! A perfect evening of darts for Luke Humphries sees him win Group 28 as he completes his third win from three matches! Watch all the action FREE – https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF pic.twitter.com/2TI6UxEao5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 14, 2020

Smith did finish second in the group again, with a 5-2 win over Boulton, but it was a disappointing evening for the ‘Bully Boy’.

“I am glad I got beat, I have got another 68 days off now,” Smith joked. “I am used to finishing second. Luke played exceptionally well.”

Humphries, who is the reigning PDC youth champion, was in fine form all night as he grasped his second chance to qualify.

NIGHT 28! Luke Humphries tops the group on Night 28 with three wins from three, beating Michael Smith, Andy Boulton and Mike van Duivenbode to progress!#UnibetHomeTour pic.twitter.com/rNQOr3Rh50 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 14, 2020

He said: “I can’t believe how well I played tonight, I knew I could do it. It’s crazy. I played really well tonight.

“I could get a very tough group but I am going to look forward to the next stage. I am looking forward to it.”

Van Duivenbode finished bottom, losing all three games.