Paul Barber: We’re not alone in wanting to play home and away

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber feels vindicated by his opposition to completing the Premier League season at neutral venues after revealing a majority of clubs backed his stance.

The Seagulls have been vocal critics of the concept, one of a number of proposals put forward by the Premier League as part of its ‘Project Restart’ plan as a means of finishing the 2019-20 campaign.

It has been argued that the idea could have too much of an impact on the integrity of the competition and, at a meeting on Monday, Barber divulged that it was largely unfavourable with clubs.

While nothing has yet been concluded, football leaders, police and the Government have this week held further talks, which could could reopen the possibility of the season being played on a home-and-away basis.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber feels vindicated by his opposition to completing the Premier League season at neutral venues (PA)

Barber said: “One thing Monday’s meeting proved was that it is not just my argument. A majority and vast majority of clubs believed the same as us.

“Despite the speculation, the vast majority rallied around and certainly (Premier League chief executive) Richard Masters said all 20 clubs much prefer to stay in their own venues.

“I hope the Government and police will support us on that. We’ve been very supportive all the way through this crisis, we’ve done whatever we can as a club to support the authorities, support the police and support the NHS.

Advertising

“So I hope we would be trusted to put our own games on, I would trust our fans to listen to the messages and any individuals that didn’t respond positively to requests to stay away would face whatever sanctions necessary.”

Albion head coach Graham Potter, meanwhile, admitted he is aware that some members of his squad could be a cautious of a return to training because of family members with underlying health issues.

If Monday’s Premier League meeting goes well then some Brighton players could return for the first phase of training the following day, which would see players tested before working out individually or in small groups as part of Government guidelines.

Advertising

However, those guidelines make it clear that any player living in a household with clinically extremely vulnerable people is not allowed to take part.

Potter said: “I haven’t seen the definition of what extremely vulnerable is. So I feel like I’d be talking without a clear reference.

“But, in our group, I know there are players with health considerations in their families.”