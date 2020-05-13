Worth the Waites as Scott strolls to Group 27 summit

Scott Waites seized his second chance to qualify for the next round of the PDC Home Tour with three successive wins in Group 27.

The two-time BDO world champion finished runner-up to Dave Chisnall on the third night of competition last month but on an occasion where all competitors were given another opportunity, it was Waites who came up trumps.

A 5-3 win over Steve Beaton, another former BDO world champion, included Waites flirting with a nine-darter, nailing treble 20 seven times in a row only to falter with treble 19 on what could have been his penultimate throw of the leg.

TABLE! Here's the complete table for Night 27 of the @unibet Home Tour!#UnibetHomeTour pic.twitter.com/SoUSX51O1q — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 13, 2020

Any disappointment was alleviated by the win before three ton-plus checkouts helped Waites to a 5-0 whitewash of Ron Meulenkamp, who suffered his second heavy defeat of the night after a 5-1 reverse against Ross Smith in his opening match.

Smith edging out Beaton 5-4 set up a decider with Waites, who was clinical on the doubles as he completed a clean sweep of victories to top the standings.

Meulenkamp ended the night with a consolation win, taking out a maximum 180 before a 161 checkout to prevail 5-4 in a final-leg decider against Beaton.

The round-robin stage is due to conclude next Monday but the PDC has announced that the 32 group winners will compete across a further 11 nights from May 26 in order to crown an eventual champion.