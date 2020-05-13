Advertising
Free meals, face masks, bats and activity packs – Wednesday’s goodwill stories
Philip Billing and Conor McGregor laid down the law.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.
Football
Manchester United’s foundation has teamed up with explorer Bear Grylls to provide activity packs for primary school pupils.
The Manchester United Foundation works with young people in underprivileged areas of Greater Manchester and has produced packs which include a watch, stationery, magazine, worksheets, and some sweet treats.
Bonnier Books UK has also donated three titles from Grylls’ publishing portfolio to provide children with survival tips.
Grylls said: “I’m proud to know that my books will play a small part in helping keep young people in Manchester entertained and motivated during this difficult time. Reading is the ultimate way to gain power, skills and knowledge and to explore new worlds. Those things are now more important than ever.”
Burnley have been providing meals for local food banks.
Liverpool’s chefs are now producing 1,000 fresh meals every week to support local communities in Anfield and Kirkby and key workers across Merseyside.
Dundee United are selling branded face coverings – with a percentage of the fee going to the NHS.
Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is raring to go.
Former England striker Gary Lineker was remembering the time he played golf with the one and only Michael Jordan.
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing had a dig at the fans of his former club Huddersfield.
Cricket
England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was designing a new bat in an attempt to raise money for the NHS.
England seamer Stuart Broad was keeping in shape in his back garden.
Ex-Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne still hasn’t got the hang of TikTok…
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had some words of advice for young boxers out there.
UFC
Conor McGregor reminded everyone who the king of UFC was!
