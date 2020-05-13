Free meals, face masks, bats and activity packs – Wednesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Manchester United’s foundation has teamed up with explorer Bear Grylls to provide activity packs for primary school pupils.

The Manchester United Foundation works with young people in underprivileged areas of Greater Manchester and has produced packs which include a watch, stationery, magazine, worksheets, and some sweet treats.

? @MU_Foundation? @BearGrylls Teaming up to provide activity packs for children in the local community ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/rskTCUKuAc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2020

Bonnier Books UK has also donated three titles from Grylls’ publishing portfolio to provide children with survival tips.

Grylls said: “I’m proud to know that my books will play a small part in helping keep young people in Manchester entertained and motivated during this difficult time. Reading is the ultimate way to gain power, skills and knowledge and to explore new worlds. Those things are now more important than ever.”

Burnley have been providing meals for local food banks.

Liverpool’s chefs are now producing 1,000 fresh meals every week to support local communities in Anfield and Kirkby and key workers across Merseyside.

Our chefs have upscaled their operation and are now producing 1,000 fresh meals every week to support the club's local communities in Anfield and Kirkby, and key workers across Merseyside. — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 13, 2020

Dundee United are selling branded face coverings – with a percentage of the fee going to the NHS.

We are delighted to introduce club branded face-coverings for during the pandemic. We’ll be donating a % of the sales proceeds to the NHS to assist in the fight against COVID-19. ???https://t.co/CGg9fPflFL — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 13, 2020

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is raring to go.

Former England striker Gary Lineker was remembering the time he played golf with the one and only Michael Jordan.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing had a dig at the fans of his former club Huddersfield.

To the htafc fans who loves to say I was this and that (which is cool).. just thinking.. Surely I couldn’t have done that bad at my time there? pic.twitter.com/XwU4Y3da7a — Philip A Billing (@BillingPhilip) May 13, 2020

Cricket

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was designing a new bat in an attempt to raise money for the NHS.

England seamer Stuart Broad was keeping in shape in his back garden.

Ex-Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne still hasn’t got the hang of TikTok…

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had some words of advice for young boxers out there.

UFC

Conor McGregor reminded everyone who the king of UFC was!