Free meals, face masks, bats and activity packs – Wednesday’s goodwill stories

UK & international sports | Published:

Philip Billing and Conor McGregor laid down the law.

Tom Curran and Jos Buttler Handout Photos

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Manchester United’s foundation has teamed up with explorer Bear Grylls to provide activity packs for primary school pupils.

The Manchester United Foundation works with young people in underprivileged areas of Greater Manchester and has produced packs which include a watch, stationery, magazine, worksheets, and some sweet treats.

Bonnier Books UK has also donated three titles from Grylls’ publishing portfolio to provide children with survival tips.

Grylls said: “I’m proud to know that my books will play a small part in helping keep young people in Manchester entertained and motivated during this difficult time. Reading is the ultimate way to gain power, skills and knowledge and to explore new worlds. Those things are now more important than ever.”

Burnley have been providing meals for local food banks.

Liverpool’s chefs are now producing 1,000 fresh meals every week to support local communities in Anfield and Kirkby and key workers across Merseyside.

Dundee United are selling branded face coverings – with a percentage of the fee going to the NHS.

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is raring to go.

Former England striker Gary Lineker was remembering the time he played golf with the one and only Michael Jordan.

Watched episode 8 of the wonderful #TheLastDance. Thought I’d share the story of the day I played golf with Michael Jordan. It was a Thursday night and I got a call from my agent. He said “I’ve had Michael Jordan’s people on the phone and he wants to play at Sunningdale.” I was a member so he thought I could help. He said “There’s 3 of them: Michael and 2 of his basketball friends and they want to play on Sunday.” I said “if it’s a Sunday they can’t play without a member, but I can host them ( too f**king right, I could). So Saturday night I get another call from my agent, “There’s now 6 of them, 2 more friends and Samuel L Jackson. “ “S**t, I’ll need to find another member to play with the other 3. I’ll call my friend, Queeny ( former European tour player and Sunningdale member), I’m sure he’ll help.” Thankfully he was free and available. I turned up at 8.30am. Keith the club pro said “Your guests have arrived, they’re on the putting green. There they were, 6 of them, 5 giant basketball players and Samuel L Jackson ambling around, putting and smoking cigars. The observing, quintessentially white, elderly members were wide-eyed. Anyway we introduced ourselves and headed to the first tee. Now my mate Queeny liked a bet on the golf course and I’m sure he won’t mind me saying was a bit of a hustler. So we’re all stood on the first tee and Queeny says in his slightly posh voice, “So Michael would you like a bet, a little wager?” Michael says “Sure, man.” Queeny says “ So how much would you like to play for?” Michael takes a puff on his cigar, looks straight at him, smiles and says “Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable, man.” Mr Jordan had already won the day.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing had a dig at the fans of his former club Huddersfield.

Cricket

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was designing a new bat in an attempt to raise money for the NHS.

England seamer Stuart Broad was keeping in shape in his back garden.

Ex-Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne still hasn’t got the hang of TikTok…

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had some words of advice for young boxers out there.

UFC

Conor McGregor reminded everyone who the king of UFC was!

UK & international sports

