Picture of the day – May 11

UK & international sports | Published:

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was attacked by a fan during his side’s 3-0 Scottish Premier League match at Hearts in 2011.

Lennon was approached by the fan after Gary Hooper had put the visitors two
goals ahead.

Before the game could restart a fan clambered from the Hearts section of the
main stand and made a beeline for the Celtic boss who was on the touchline,
leading to an intervention by police and stewards. After the fracas ended the supporter was taken away by police.

A fan was later jailed for eight months (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Trouble ensued in the Celtic section of the stadium with fans appearing to
fight with police and stewards.

In January 2011 a package addressed to Lennon containing bullets was intercepted at a sorting office in Country Antrim, and that March Celtic confirmed their manager was under 24-hour security surveillance
after a suspicious package was intercepted at a Royal Mail sorting office in
Saltcoats, Ayrshire.

In September 2011 Hearts fan John Wilson was sentenced to eight months in prison for a breach of the peace in relation to the incident.

