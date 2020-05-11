Jose is the special one in Monday’s Home Tour action

Jose De Sousa took victory in the PDC Home Tour on Monday after a clean sweep.

The Portuguese-born player beat Robert Thornton and Keegan Brown without dropping a leg.

He won the group even before the end of his final game with Reece Robinson after claiming the third leg to take an unassailable lead at the top.

Jose De Sousa wraps up his third win of the night, and wins Group 25 with the best leg-difference seen so far on the @unibet Home Tour. De Sousa dropped just one leg all night! pic.twitter.com/2beeSGQdxb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 11, 2020

De Sousa completed a 5-1 win against Robinson to complete his unstoppable form from his home in Madrid.

He said: “It was really fantastic. All the players are good players, everyone knows it’s very difficult when you play like this.

“I don’t care about the average, I just played to win my legs. The big average helps though.

“I’ll keep going with my practice every day, with friends and sometimes alone. I’m staying at home so can’t do anything more.”

Advertising

Jose De Sousa won on Monday night. (Steven Paston/PA)

Brown was second, Robinson third and Thornton fourth on day 25 of the competition.

Brown exited on the 12th night after his WiFi stopped working.

He returned and was the favourite for the group but almost let an opening win slip through his grasp after he blew a 3-0 and 4-1 lead.

Advertising

Robinson pulled it back to 4-4 and, after he missed the chance to win, Brown clinched a 5-4 victory.

INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE!! A 109.5 average from Jose De Sousa as he whitewashes Robert Thornton 5-0! A lovely 180, 132 finish to win it too! #UnibetHomeTour pic.twitter.com/KpxI3DL40S — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 11, 2020

De Sousa, who won two PDC titles in his debut season last year, whitewashed Thornton in the second match.

Three-time major winner Thornton lost 5-0 as De Sousa averaged 109.5 and he also dispatched Brown 5-0 soon after.

Thornton suffered another defeat, losing 5-2 to Robinson – whose three-dart average was 111.

De Sousa had already won the group by the time Thornton lost 5-2 to Brown in the final game of the night.