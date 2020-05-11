Menu

England rugby stars to feature in children’s ebook – Monday’s goodwill stories

UK & international sports | Published:

Ben Stokes had a bowl at some larger-than-usual stumps.

George Kruis and Tom Curry will feature in a children's ebook

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11.

Football

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Johnson has been raising funds to purchase and deliver PPE to frontline key workers in care homes and hospices throughout Nottingham and Derby.

Cricket

Warwickshire staff are raising funds for the 2.6 challenge via running, baking,  workouts and household chores. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, and the NSPCC’s Childline service in the city will benefit.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar incorporated a cricket bat into his home workout.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a bowl at a larger-than-usual set of stumps.



3 over spell from the Driveway End



Rugby Union

Ireland second row James Ryan took on a 10-second passing challenge with his younger brother David.

England trio Tom Curry, George Kruis and Anthony Watson feature in a new children’s illustrated e-book, A Nightingale’s Song, launching this week with all sale proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury turned his thoughts to his next challenge after lockdown.

Tennis

Maria Sharapova urged people to stay in shape during the pandemic.



I think so ??‍♀️ In full disclosure, I am not used to working out alone, without any guidance on the tiny form corrections or energy from trainers and athletes being in the same room. In the past 7 weeks I’ve formed a good little routine at home with @tracyandersonmethod’s weekend lives ( because there’s no excuse to be late or get distracted), a zoom live Ballet Beautiful class with gf’s ( love the long and lean muscle focus) and the ? station of a Peloton ( I never thought I’d do interval training ever again ??‍♀️?). Listen, I’d much rather eat all day buuuut let’s not forget our bodies need the extra discipline considering how active that pantry is atm ?Ankle weights are @bala How are you staying in shape?? #donutstop



UK & international sports



