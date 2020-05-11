England rugby stars to feature in children’s ebook – Monday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11.

Football

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Johnson has been raising funds to purchase and deliver PPE to frontline key workers in care homes and hospices throughout Nottingham and Derby.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Bradley Johnson has been raising funds to purchase and deliver PPE to frontline key workers in care homes and hospices throughout Nottingham and Derby. Find out how you can show your supporthttps://t.co/VCzhzpeySl pic.twitter.com/Ovxgb3Ztf5 — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) May 11, 2020

Cricket

Warwickshire staff are raising funds for the 2.6 challenge via running, baking, workouts and household chores. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, and the NSPCC’s Childline service in the city will benefit.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar incorporated a cricket bat into his home workout.

Advertising

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a bowl at a larger-than-usual set of stumps.

Rugby Union

Advertising

Ireland second row James Ryan took on a 10-second passing challenge with his younger brother David.

England trio Tom Curry, George Kruis and Anthony Watson feature in a new children’s illustrated e-book, A Nightingale’s Song, launching this week with all sale proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

Tom Curry, George Kruis and Anthony Watson are all featured in a new children's illustrated e-book launching this week with all sale proceeds going to NHS Charities Together. Find out more about 'The Nightingales’ Song' below. — England Rugby (at ?) (@EnglandRugby) May 11, 2020

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury turned his thoughts to his next challenge after lockdown.

Tennis

Maria Sharapova urged people to stay in shape during the pandemic.