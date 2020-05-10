Advertising
Vardy offers coaching and Poulter’s cooking skills – Sunday’s goodwill stories
Several sports stars marked mother’s day in the United States.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.
Football
Jamie Vardy is offering a one-on-one coaching course as part of the Barnado’s coronavirus campaign.
Preston forward Paul Gallagher came out on top in the Darts At Home: Footballers Special, winning all three matches against Declan Rice, James Maddison and Charlie Austin.
Cricket
Advertising
With England’s dramatic 2005 Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston being replayed on TV and radio, wicketkeeper Geraint Jones was among those reliving a thrilling finale.
Former England batsman Ravi Bopara urged people to help those who are having to use food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertising
Boxing
Dillian Whyte shared an inspirational message.
Golf
It is Mother’s Day in several countries, and Ian Poulter showed off his culinary skills as he helped his daughter to prepare breakfast.
Poulter’s Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy also marked the occasion.
Tennis
Rising star Coco Gauff also thanked her mother with a wonderful GIF of her at Wimbledon.
On this evidence, Andy Murray may need to sharpen up a little before tennis returns competitively.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.