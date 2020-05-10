Vardy offers coaching and Poulter’s cooking skills – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Jamie Vardy is offering a one-on-one coaching course as part of the Barnado’s coronavirus campaign.

I’ve joined with @Barnardos to offer you the chance to win a virtual one on one coaching session with me! Click the link to find out more ?https://t.co/ONU4xEot0c pic.twitter.com/HxI50819ZS — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 10, 2020

Preston forward Paul Gallagher came out on top in the Darts At Home: Footballers Special, winning all three matches against Declan Rice, James Maddison and Charlie Austin.

A massive thank you to @_DeclanRice, @chazaustin10, @Madders10 and our champion @Gally_7 for playing this afternoon. We hope you enjoyed that, all in aid of the NHS! If you still would like to donate ➡️ https://t.co/UYWVg3PA2g pic.twitter.com/j9w5u8zZDv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 10, 2020

Cricket

With England’s dramatic 2005 Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston being replayed on TV and radio, wicketkeeper Geraint Jones was among those reliving a thrilling finale.

It’s been 15 years, I know the result, I know what it meant to take that catch, doesn’t stop my heart racing and nerve’s being shot to bits listening to commentary from such an incredible Test match. Glad these worked pic.twitter.com/0fCbeeCIaT — Geraint Jones (@Gojones623) May 10, 2020

Former England batsman Ravi Bopara urged people to help those who are having to use food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

If u can,please support the amazing work my youth club @Frenford_Clubs is doing for those affected by job loses,can’t provide food for themselves or their families due to Covid-19 with weekly food parcels. Please donate via this link https://t.co/zbizOpegPJ thank you in advance. pic.twitter.com/dhSm9b8vpp — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) May 10, 2020

Boxing

Dillian Whyte shared an inspirational message.

Golf

It is Mother’s Day in several countries, and Ian Poulter showed off his culinary skills as he helped his daughter to prepare breakfast.

Poulter’s Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy also marked the occasion.

Tennis

Rising star Coco Gauff also thanked her mother with a wonderful GIF of her at Wimbledon.

Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest supporter:) Love you mom❤️ pic.twitter.com/RSGJC62kN4 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 10, 2020

On this evidence, Andy Murray may need to sharpen up a little before tennis returns competitively.