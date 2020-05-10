Menu

Vardy offers coaching and Poulter’s cooking skills – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Published:

Several sports stars marked mother’s day in the United States.

Jamie Vardy is offering one-to-one coaching

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Jamie Vardy is offering a one-on-one coaching course as part of the Barnado’s coronavirus campaign.

Preston forward Paul Gallagher came out on top in the Darts At Home: Footballers Special, winning all three matches against Declan Rice, James Maddison and Charlie Austin.

Cricket

With England’s dramatic 2005 Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston being replayed on TV and radio, wicketkeeper Geraint Jones was among those reliving a thrilling finale.

Former England batsman Ravi Bopara urged people to help those who are having to use food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxing

Dillian Whyte shared an inspirational message.

Golf

It is Mother’s Day in several countries, and Ian Poulter showed off his culinary skills as he helped his daughter to prepare breakfast.

Poulter’s Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy also marked the occasion.

Tennis

Rising star Coco Gauff also thanked her mother with a wonderful GIF of her at Wimbledon.

On this evidence, Andy Murray may need to sharpen up a little before tennis returns competitively.

UK & international sports

