George Russell claims victory at Virtual Spanish Grand Prix

George Russell savoured the winning feeling after profiting from a late penalty handed to Charles Leclerc to triumph in Formula One’s Virtual Spanish Grand Prix.

The Williams driver dropped back to fifth after claiming pole but copied Leclerc’s one-stop strategy in this esports race, only to be handed a three-second time penalty for cutting corners before taking the lead.

Leclerc only needed to stay within three seconds of his rival but the Ferrari driver was then penalised for the same infringement on the penultimate lap, allowing Russell to celebrate his maiden Virtual GP victory.

“I am feeling ecstatic, I’m not used to this winning thing – I’ve not done it for a long, long time. I’ve dearly missed it,” Russell said after the race.

“When I got passed Charles and I knew I had that three second penalty I was pretty furious but when that radio message came in at the end and I heard he had the three second penalty I was almost wetting my pants.”

Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the fastest footballer on the track as he finished 12th, two places ahead of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.