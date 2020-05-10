Gallagher and smile: Paul’s on the ball on the board

Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher defeated England internationals James Maddison and Declan Rice and West Brom striker Charlie Austin to win the PDC’s Darts At Home: Footballers Special.

In a best of three legs format where each leg started on 301 instead of the traditional 501, former Scotland international Gallagher overcame Austin and Rice 2-0, either side of edging out Leicester midfielder Maddison 2-1.

Austin finished second after wins over Maddison and Rice, with the West Ham midfielder propping up the table after a clean sweep of defeats as part of an event to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

The Final Table! Paul Gallagher takes the title, ahead of Charlie Austin in second, with James Maddison third and Declan Rice taking home the wooden spoon! A brilliant afternoon of darts, all for a great cause! Please donate if you can ➡️ https://t.co/UYWVg3PA2g pic.twitter.com/6E3Cq3rxLz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 10, 2020

“I’m over the moon, it’s all about finishing,” said Gallagher, who averaged 75 and had a 108-checkout in his opening win over Austin.