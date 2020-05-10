Menu

Gallagher and smile: Paul’s on the ball on the board

UK & international sports | Published:

Preston midfielder has 100 per cent record in charity darts tournament.

Paul Gallagher, pictured, topped the round-robin table (Dave Howarth/PA)

Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher defeated England internationals James Maddison and Declan Rice and West Brom striker Charlie Austin to win the PDC’s Darts At Home: Footballers Special.

In a best of three legs format where each leg started on 301 instead of the traditional 501, former Scotland international Gallagher overcame Austin and Rice 2-0, either side of edging out Leicester midfielder Maddison 2-1.

Austin finished second after wins over Maddison and Rice, with the West Ham midfielder propping up the table after a clean sweep of defeats as part of an event to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

“I’m over the moon, it’s all about finishing,” said Gallagher, who averaged 75 and had a 108-checkout in his opening win over Austin.

