Picture of the day – May 9

Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua warmed up for his step up in class against heavyweight gatekeeper Kevin Johnson with an easy win over Raphael Zumbano Love in Birmingham in 2015.

London 2012 super-heavyweight champion Joshua extended his professional record to 12-0 (12KOs) with a comfortable knockout against the over-matched Brazilian.

Love was expected to have a torrid time at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena in what was Joshua’s Second City debut.

So it proved, as even an early one-two had Love looking uncomfortable.

Love had only been stopped three times but left hooks to his body and head were hurtful even at half-power and it was clearly a matter of time until Joshua decided to finish it.

Indeed, the end came one minute and 21 seconds into the second round. A three-punch volley hurt Love and seconds later a range-finding jab was followed by a huge straight right which sent Love sprawling to the canvas.

The South American attempted to beat referee Phil Edwards’ count but failed miserably as the contest was waved off.