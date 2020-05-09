Advertising
Curran’s fundraising and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s goodwill stories
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.
Football
Old Trafford had a mobile coronavirus testing unit in operation over the last few days, a Department of Health & Social Care led project, operated by Army personnel.
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire welcome a baby girl into the world.
Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi was training hard.
A career in management beckons for former striker Peter Crouch.
Something his former England team-mate Gary Neville had little joy with…
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was reminiscing about his time at the club, two years after leaving.
Liverpool duo James Milner and Andy Robertson reveal their love for sitcom Gavin & Stacey.
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is excited for the return of UFC tonight.
Arsenal defender David Luiz turned into Mr Motivator.
Watford defender Christian Kabasele was sticking to Government guidelines!
Cricket
England and Surrey all-rounder raised over £3000 for the NHS through an auction with a range of prizes, including a net session with himself for four people.
Kevin Pietersen was swinging hard, this time with a golf club and not a cricket bat!
Golf
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston was on his bike, doing a virtual ride from Tottenham to Arsenal for charity.
Tennis
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was enjoying the weekend.
