Curran’s fundraising and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s goodwill stories

UK & international sports | Published:

Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi was training hard.

Sam Curran raised money with an auction

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Old Trafford had a mobile coronavirus testing unit in operation over the last few days, a Department of Health & Social Care led project, operated by Army personnel.

Testing was done at Old Trafford over the last few days
A mobile coronavirus testing unit was in operation at Old Trafford over the last few days (Man Utd)

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire welcome a baby girl into the world.

A career in management beckons for former striker Peter Crouch.

Something his former England team-mate Gary Neville had little joy with…

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was reminiscing about his time at the club, two years after leaving.

Liverpool duo James Milner and Andy Robertson reveal their love for sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is excited for the return of UFC tonight.

Arsenal defender David Luiz turned into Mr Motivator.

Watford defender Christian Kabasele was sticking to Government guidelines!

Cricket

England and Surrey all-rounder raised over £3000 for the NHS through an auction with a range of prizes, including a net session with himself for four people.

Kevin Pietersen was swinging hard, this time with a golf club and not a cricket bat!

Golf

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston was on his bike, doing a virtual ride from Tottenham to Arsenal for charity.

Tennis

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was enjoying the weekend.

UK & international sports

