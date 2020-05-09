Curran’s fundraising and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Old Trafford had a mobile coronavirus testing unit in operation over the last few days, a Department of Health & Social Care led project, operated by Army personnel.

A mobile coronavirus testing unit was in operation at Old Trafford over the last few days (Man Utd)

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire welcome a baby girl into the world.

Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi was training hard.

A career in management beckons for former striker Peter Crouch.

5a side between spurs and Liverpool players from my time Gomez king modric bale van der vaart Sub – Defoe Reina Carragher Gerrard Alonso Torres Sub- Fowler Who wins ? — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 9, 2020

Something his former England team-mate Gary Neville had little joy with…

Asking the wrong bloke mate. https://t.co/ttMHD08jk0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 9, 2020

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was reminiscing about his time at the club, two years after leaving.

A day I will never forget ☺️ I can’t wait to come back to see everyone ? https://t.co/e60oHz6wFS — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 9, 2020

Liverpool duo James Milner and Andy Robertson reveal their love for sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is excited for the return of UFC tonight.

Anyone else buzzing for the ufc tonight?? Card is stackedddd? — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) May 9, 2020

Arsenal defender David Luiz turned into Mr Motivator.

https://t.co/07Xj0b6bFqThe Geezer Workout live – Sabadão — David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) May 9, 2020

Watford defender Christian Kabasele was sticking to Government guidelines!

Cricket

England and Surrey all-rounder raised over £3000 for the NHS through an auction with a range of prizes, including a net session with himself for four people.

Winning Bid is – £3120 Raised for the amazing @HelpThemHelpUs_ Thank you for your generosity. Stay Safe Everyone ?? pic.twitter.com/vftngUGJQ2 — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) May 9, 2020

Kevin Pietersen was swinging hard, this time with a golf club and not a cricket bat!

Golf

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston was on his bike, doing a virtual ride from Tottenham to Arsenal for charity.

And I’m off! ? Virtually cycling the Tottenham to @Arsenal leg of the @WorldinMotion_ #CycleThe92 charity bike ride ? pic.twitter.com/7mvvLypJC8 — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) May 9, 2020

Tennis

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was enjoying the weekend.