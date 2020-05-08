VE Day tributes and Manchester City’s community work – Friday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 8.

Football

Manchester City revealed some statistics about the club’s role in the city’s response during lockdown. Headline figures include over 350 nurses trained on site at the Etihad Stadium, 1,000 tests a day carried out on club grounds, a £50,000 donation to the Trussell Trust and the offer of relaxation and exercise facilities to more than 26,000 health and social care staff.

“As a club, we are acutely conscious of the role we can, and should, play in supporting our city, both day to day, and in times of crisis,” said chief operating officer Omar Berrad.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Manchester over the coming weeks through this crisis and beyond, into its recovery, in full confidence that our city will come back stronger than before.”

On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, England internationals Harry Kane and Harry Maguire led the tributes to those who served in the Second World War.

On the 75th anniversary of #VEDay we stop to remember those who gave everything and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/S5JV41Jp2z — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 8, 2020

Everton in the Community celebrated the achievement of 103-year-old World War Two veteran Tom Beevers, surprising him with a Blue Family care package along with a personal note of thanks from chairman Bill Kenwright.

? | In recognition of the 75th anniversary of #VEDay, #EitC has celebrated the achievements of our oldest participant, 103-year-old World War Two veteran Tom Beevers. More: https://t.co/4agY3pz2bJ pic.twitter.com/5TD6VlMR8f — Everton in the Community (@EITC) May 8, 2020

Northampton’s players and staff have continued to phone supporters during the pandemic.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club’s official website: “The club’s role in the community is fantastic.

“I spoke to all of the players on Zoom on Monday to thank them for all they are doing and that work has brought out the best of everyone. It was also really good just to catch up with all of the staff and to thank them for all they are doing to support people too.

⚽️ Chairman proud of club’s ongoing community work https://t.co/KM0bsoztll — Northampton Town (@ntfc) May 8, 2020

“The community work really has cemented our place as an important part of the community and it does make you proud when you see the reaction to the calls and messages and I can only say thank you to everyone involved.”

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was having a bit of peace from his dogs.

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was training.

One year on, Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld was reflecting on Spurs’ epic Champions League comeback against Ajax.

What a moment ?! Great to reflect on that incredible night in Amsterdam with @CliveTyldesley which is exactly 1 year ago today. Where were you watching from Spurs fans? pic.twitter.com/45xM19TdBV — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 8, 2020

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is all set for a grueller this weekend, having received a case of ‘Bootlegger’ beer from the Captain.

Beautiful delivery this morning just in time for the weekend, it’s been a grueller! Cheers captain ? @bootlegger1974 pic.twitter.com/Uy52vXkayi — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) May 8, 2020

Leicester playmaker James Maddison reacted to reaching the semi-finals of the ePL Invitational.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton was working hard in the garden.

Tennis

Wimbledon also did its own tribute on VE Day.

Petra Kvitova, a two-time winner at the All England Club, was sightseeing.

I took my niece and nephew for a beautiful hike at Lom Velka Amerika ❤️? pic.twitter.com/A1sXpEdXf1 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 8, 2020

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen went back to his glory years in his Test shirt.

Australia batsman Aaron Finch was eating his words, having taken to TikTok following this chat with Isa Guha…

Darts

Having beaten women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki in a charity match on Thursday night, 16-time former world champion Phil Taylor will play the ‘Queen of the Palace’ Fallon Sherrock next.

For those that enjoyed last nights game I'm playing again this time its Fallon.Will be a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/75adkXQUUt — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) May 8, 2020

Boxing

Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury was taking precautions on his trip to the grocery store.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith is not letting lockdown get in the way of her Tokyo Olympics training.