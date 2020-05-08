Advertising
Northampton help the community and VE Day tributes – Friday’s goodwill stories
Tyson Fury took precautions on his trip to the grocery store.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 8.
Football
On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, England internationals Harry Kane and Harry Maguire led the tributes to those who served in the Second World War.
Everton in the Community celebrated the achievement of 103-year-old World War Two veteran Tom Beevers, surprising him with a Blue Family care package along with a personal note of thanks from chairman Bill Kenwright.
Advertising
Northampton’s players and staff have continued to phone supporters during the pandemic.
Chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club’s official website: “The club’s role in the community is fantastic.
“I spoke to all of the players on Zoom on Monday to thank them for all they are doing and that work has brought out the best of everyone. It was also really good just to catch up with all of the staff and to thank them for all they are doing to support people too.
Advertising
“The community work really has cemented our place as an important part of the community and it does make you proud when you see the reaction to the calls and messages and I can only say thank you to everyone involved.”
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was having a bit of peace from his dogs.
Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was training.
One year on, Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld was reflecting on Spurs’ epic Champions League comeback against Ajax.
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is all set for a grueller this weekend, having received a case of ‘Bootlegger’ beer from the Captain.
Leicester playmaker James Maddison reacted to reaching the semi-finals of the ePL Invitational.
Fleetwood boss Joey Barton was working hard in the garden.
Tennis
Wimbledon also did its own tribute on VE Day.
Petra Kvitova, a two-time winner at the All England Club, was sightseeing.
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen went back to his glory years in his Test shirt.
Australia batsman Aaron Finch was eating his words, having taken to TikTok following this chat with Isa Guha…
Darts
Having beaten women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki in a charity match on Thursday night, 16-time former world champion Phil Taylor will play the ‘Queen of the Palace’ Fallon Sherrock next.
Boxing
Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury was taking precautions on his trip to the grocery store.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith is not letting lockdown get in the way of her Tokyo Olympics training.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.