Leah Dixon wins stage four of the virtual Zwift Tour for All

Leah Dixon took victory on stage four of the virtual Zwift Tour for All on Thursday as the Welsh rider earned some reward for her consistency through the week.

Dixon, third on Monday’s opening stage and fifth on Wednesday, sprinted past German rider Tanja Erath at the line after they were part of a group that overhauled fellow Brit April Tacey in the final few hundred metres of the 42.6km stage through Zwift’s Watopia landscape.

Dixon’s victory helped her Tibco-SVB team cement their position at the top of the standings ahead of Friday’s final stage of the event – which is part of a month-long charitable venture on the online platform.

It all came down to the line in Stage 4! @leah_Dixie2691 takes the ? for @teamTIBCO in a very exciting finish. ?@WMNcycling take the team classification. #TourforAll pic.twitter.com/kLQL8Llirv — Zwift (@GoZwift) May 7, 2020

“It’s brilliant,” the 28-year-old said. “At the end of the day this is the only race happening in the world right now so to win it is fantastic.

“I’ve been so close a couple of times this week so to finally get there is great.”

Dixon has seen her first full season as a professional heavily truncated by the coronavirus pandemic, but is hoping the UCI’s announcement of a revised WorldTour calendar earlier this week is a sign that racing can resume in the next few months, with the first events tentatively scheduled for August.

“I was so excited when the calendar came out,” she said. “I can’t wait to get started again and be reunited with my team and get going.”