Advertising
Aguero at the wheel and Liverpool donate clothes – Thursday’s goodwill stories
Crystal Palace are also helping out.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 7.
Formula One
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will make his Formula One Esports bow in Sunday’s virtual race at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.
Aguero will be part of the Red Bull team alongside Alex Albon, who won last weekend’s Brazilian Esports Grand Prix after a race-long battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Aguero told the Red Bull Racing website: “Motorsport is a great passion of mine so to be given the opportunity to take part in the Virtual Spanish GP is very exciting for me.
“This takes it to the next level and gives me the opportunity to race and compete against real F1 drivers – I can’t wait!”
Advertising
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo and golfer Ian Poulter are also among the sportsmen joining a host of F1 drivers in the race.
Football
The Premier League, Sport England, the Football Association and the UK Government have launched the Pitch Preparation Fund providing £9.56million to grassroots clubs struggling to maintain their football pitches.
Advertising
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard called an NHS doctor who has been working on the front line.
Liverpool donated baby clothes and essential items to Liverpool Women’s Hospital to support during the coronavirus pandemic.
London Ambulance Service staff, up to 180 paramedics and non-paramedics who operate in the local area, will now use Selhurst Park for rest and meal breaks while on duty, with Crystal Palace club chefs providing hot meals and refreshments.
Crystal Palace director of operations Sharon Lacey said: “We have been liaising with our local NHS Trust about ways we can support the health service during this time of crisis.
“We are delighted to be able to offer assistance to the London Ambulance Service crew, who are saving lives in our community. Providing them with somewhere to rest and a hot meal is the least we can do in the circumstances.”
Bournemouth’s players have kept in touch with their supporters during lockdown.
Leicester celebrated four years since they lifted the Premier League trophy following their extraordinary title win. Striker Jamie Vardy posted a throwback picture.
James Milner was among the Liverpool stars reminiscing a year on from their stunning Champions League semi-final comeback win over Barcelona.
Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will never forget his quickly-taken corner at Anfield.
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand is relishing the bank holiday weekend.
Real Madrid stars have united to thank Spain’s everyday heroes.
Cricket
The England and Wales Cricket Board launched an Emergency Loan Scheme which aims to support affiliated cricket leagues through the coronavirus crisis.
Nick Pryde, ECB’s director of participation and growth, said: “Leagues will be able to apply for a loan of up to £50,000 to cover a number of unrecoverable costs incurred for the 2020 season, as well as the cost of cricket balls purchased for the year.”
England seamer Stuart Broad has got a daily routine going.
David Warner and TikTok. The story continues…
Golf
Ian Poulter is hoping to get back on the course soon.
Meanwhile Eddie Pepperell has been showing off his culinary skills.
Darts
Darts’ popular at-home series will involve footballers this weekend, raising money for the NHS.
Leicester’s James Maddison, West Ham’s Declan Rice, West Brom’s Charlie Austin and Preston’s Paul Gallagher will take to the oche at their respective homes at 2pm on Sunday.
Rugby League
Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker continued to fine tune his kicking skills.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.