Aguero at the wheel and Liverpool donate clothes – Thursday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 7.

Formula One

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will make his Formula One Esports bow in Sunday’s virtual race at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Aguero will be part of the Red Bull team alongside Alex Albon, who won last weekend’s Brazilian Esports Grand Prix after a race-long battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

"Motorsport is a great passion of mine so to be given the opportunity to take part in the #VirtualGP is very exciting for me." – @aguerosergiokun ?? More here ? — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 7, 2020

Aguero told the Red Bull Racing website: “Motorsport is a great passion of mine so to be given the opportunity to take part in the Virtual Spanish GP is very exciting for me.

“This takes it to the next level and gives me the opportunity to race and compete against real F1 drivers – I can’t wait!”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo and golfer Ian Poulter are also among the sportsmen joining a host of F1 drivers in the race.

Winner stays on ?@alex_albon will of course be returning to defend his maiden #VirtualGP win!#RaceAtHome pic.twitter.com/JoPZzCGT96 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2020

Football

The Premier League, Sport England, the Football Association and the UK Government have launched the Pitch Preparation Fund providing £9.56million to grassroots clubs struggling to maintain their football pitches.

Grassroots clubs given boost by launch of the Pitch Preparation Fund, giving financial support to those struggling to maintain their football pitches Full story ➡️ https://t.co/8hXZw4fhLK#WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/sdeCVToG4v — Premier League (@premierleague) May 7, 2020

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard called an NHS doctor who has been working on the front line.

Frank Lampard has video-called an @NHS doctor, who has been working in an intensive care unit in a London hospital, treating coronavirus patients. ? pic.twitter.com/8d2peIm4uh — Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) May 7, 2020

Liverpool donated baby clothes and essential items to Liverpool Women’s Hospital to support during the coronavirus pandemic.

#LFC has donated much-needed baby clothes and essential items to Liverpool Women's Hospital to assist new mums and their newborn babies during the COVID-19 outbreak. — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 7, 2020

London Ambulance Service staff, up to 180 paramedics and non-paramedics who operate in the local area, will now use Selhurst Park for rest and meal breaks while on duty, with Crystal Palace club chefs providing hot meals and refreshments.

Crystal Palace director of operations Sharon Lacey said: “We have been liaising with our local NHS Trust about ways we can support the health service during this time of crisis.

“We are delighted to be able to offer assistance to the London Ambulance Service crew, who are saving lives in our community. Providing them with somewhere to rest and a hot meal is the least we can do in the circumstances.”

Selhurst Park is now being utilised by local London Ambulance Service staff for rest and meal breaks whilst on duty, with hot meals and refreshments provided for all guests prepared by club chefs.#CPFC | @Ldn_Ambulance — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) May 7, 2020

Bournemouth’s players have kept in touch with their supporters during lockdown.

Cherries players and staff, including Eddie Howe, have helped make nearly 3,000 calls to supporters throughout lockdown ☎️ Here's @chazdaniels13 call with young supporter, Ben, this week ?#afcb ? — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 7, 2020

Leicester celebrated four years since they lifted the Premier League trophy following their extraordinary title win. Striker Jamie Vardy posted a throwback picture.

James Milner was among the Liverpool stars reminiscing a year on from their stunning Champions League semi-final comeback win over Barcelona.

12 months on & still buzzing from the memories. Incredible noise, emotion, amazing togetherness & the level of performance from everyone; players, staff & fans. The quality of the opposition, added to the disappointments suffered before, made this night so special ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/0DtzgVZP5s — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 7, 2020

Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will never forget his quickly-taken corner at Anfield.

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand is relishing the bank holiday weekend.

Facials you pull when you realise it’s bank holiday Friday tomorrow & there’s no home schooling ? pic.twitter.com/60vfM1jJtU — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 7, 2020

Real Madrid stars have united to thank Spain’s everyday heroes.

?‍♂?‍♀ No todos los superhéroes llevan capa… Y esta vez no nos referimos a nuestros jugadores.? Nos gustaría agradecer a todos esos héroes que han trabajado en primera línea de esta crisis. ? ¡Nos inspiráis!#AudiTogether | @audispain | @audiofficial pic.twitter.com/3YI4xcQKgS — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) May 7, 2020

Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board launched an Emergency Loan Scheme which aims to support affiliated cricket leagues through the coronavirus crisis.

Nick Pryde, ECB’s director of participation and growth, said: “Leagues will be able to apply for a loan of up to £50,000 to cover a number of unrecoverable costs incurred for the 2020 season, as well as the cost of cricket balls purchased for the year.”

The ECB has today launched a League Emergency Loan Scheme. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) May 7, 2020

England seamer Stuart Broad has got a daily routine going.

David Warner and TikTok. The story continues…

Golf

Ian Poulter is hoping to get back on the course soon.

Somethings are just too good not to share.. Golf is one of those things. Let’s get back to golf soon ?????? https://t.co/pGZUn7OnSP — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile Eddie Pepperell has been showing off his culinary skills.

Got the Egg seriously warm just now! Chucking in some veg too for the first time in 3 months… had some nice mushrooms last night also which was weird and wonderful. pic.twitter.com/crcBLnohDR — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) May 7, 2020

Darts

Darts’ popular at-home series will involve footballers this weekend, raising money for the NHS.

Leicester’s James Maddison, West Ham’s Declan Rice, West Brom’s Charlie Austin and Preston’s Paul Gallagher will take to the oche at their respective homes at 2pm on Sunday.

Darts From Home: Footballers Special ?⚽️ This Sunday, watch as four football stars swap the ball for the arrows as they battle it out on the Oche, all in aid of the NHS@Madders10@_DeclanRice@chazaustin10@Gally_7 Sunday May 10, 1400 BST, live on the OfficialPDC YouTube pic.twitter.com/SjmFkSZHeS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 7, 2020

Rugby League

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker continued to fine tune his kicking skills.