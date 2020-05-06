Advertising
Federer’s donation and Rose’s target practice – Wednesday’s goodwill stories
Former Manchester United captain Eric Cantona showed he had not lost his ability at 53, while Olympian Eve Muirhead shared her secret talent.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.
Football
Barcelona’s players were following safety protocols as they returned to the club’s training ground.
And former Chelsea star Eden Hazard was among those doing similar at Real Madrid’s facility.
Former Manchester United captain Eric Cantona showed he’s not lost his touch at the age of 53.
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski introduced his baby daughter to the world.
And Wolves full-back Jonny Otto is also set to welcome a new arrival to his family in the near future.
England and Manchester City Women captain Steph Houghton was delighted to see her target of £100,000 by the end of May for her husband’s charity – Darby Rimmer MND Foundation – was surpassed inside a week.
Tennis
Roger Federer’s foundation has donated one million US dollars to provide meals to vulnerable young children in Africa while schools are closed due to the pandemic.
The 20-time grand slam champion said: “Now more than ever we must come together to help families in need”.
Cricket
England opener Dom Sibley has become a patron of children’s charity Challengers, which aims to help disabled children across the south east.
Sibley said: “I see the amazing impact Challengers’ services have on close family friends of mine. It’s exciting to be involved with an organisation with such a crucial mission – to never exclude a young person, regardless of their disability.”
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was working on his golf swing.
Golf
Olympic champion Justin Rose shared a painful-looking way of keeping children entertained during the lockdown.
Curling
Eve Muirhead shared her hidden talent.
