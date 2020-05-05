Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, May 5
Administrators from across sport laid out the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0859 – Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor raised the possibility that halves may be shorter than 45 minutes as discussions continue about the Premier League’s return.
0947 – English Football League chairman Rick Parry warned his clubs face a £200m financial hole by September.
1036 – ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said the impact of coronavirus could cost his organisation £380million.
1059 – Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said the governing body will lose £107million if the autumn internationals are cancelled.
Advertising
1451 – Cycling’s world governing body the UCI unveiled a new WorldTour calendar, with the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana set to overlap in October.
1500 – Scotland’s men and women football teams united to make a “substantial” donation to frontline health workers.
1600 – The England men’s football team did the same, making a “significant donation” to the NHS using match fees dating back to September 2018.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.