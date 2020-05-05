Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, May 5

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0859 – Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor raised the possibility that halves may be shorter than 45 minutes as discussions continue about the Premier League’s return.

0947 – English Football League chairman Rick Parry warned his clubs face a £200m financial hole by September.

1036 – ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said the impact of coronavirus could cost his organisation £380million.

1059 – Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said the governing body will lose £107million if the autumn internationals are cancelled.

1451 – Cycling’s world governing body the UCI unveiled a new WorldTour calendar, with the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana set to overlap in October.

1500 – Scotland’s men and women football teams united to make a “substantial” donation to frontline health workers.

1600 – The England men’s football team did the same, making a “significant donation” to the NHS using match fees dating back to September 2018.