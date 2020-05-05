Picture of the day – May 5

Tottenham captain Danny Blanchflower had the satisfaction of scoring an FA Cup-clinching penalty in a 3-1 final triumph over Burnley in 1962.

Jimmy Greaves gave holders Spurs an early lead but Jimmy Robson grabbed a Burnley equaliser shortly after half-time with the 100th FA Cup final goal at Wembley.

Burnley were back in the game but not for long as Bobby Smith fired Spurs ahead again.

Robson thought he had levelled again for Burnley only to be flagged for offside in what looked like a very tight call.

There was still hope for Burnley but that was extinguished 10 minutes from time when Tommy Cummings handled on the line.

A linesman’s flag, possibly for a foul on Burnley keeper Adam Blacklaw, was ignored by the referee and Blanchflower stepped up to tuck away the penalty that secured Spurs’ fourth FA Cup win.

Spurs qualified for the following season’s Cup Winners’ Cup with their Wembley victory and went on to become the first English club to win a European trophy.