More support for NHS as Stokes does half marathon – Tuesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5.

Football

Members of the England and Scotland national sides made financial contributions to NHS Charities Together.

The England men’s team offered a “significant donation” in conjunction with the Premier League #PlayersTogether initiative, using a ring-fenced fund for good causes.

A proportion of all Three Lions match fees since September 2018 – a total of 16 games – will be donated to the under pressure health service.

Across the border, Scotland men and women’s teams united to make a “substantial” donation of their own.

Men’s skipper and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said: “We have all been inspired by the selflessness of nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers on the frontline – it only reinforces how vital the NHS is to our country and how we must cherish and protect this institution.”

Women’s captain Rachel Corsie added: “Like Andy and the men’s team, we realised that any money that was due to us through the privilege of playing for our country would be better put together and used to help the country’s fight against Covid-19 and especially to support the incredible efforts of our NHS staff at the front line and those supporting them.

England striker Marcus Rashford has lent his support to the Co-op’s bid to boost food bank donations, making a one-off appearance in a new TV advert which will begin airing from Thursday.

“This project is a personal one for me. We are working to keep food on the table for children like me 10 years ago – children who rely on free school meals,” he said.

Marcus Rashford will appear in a Co-op advert (Handout)

“Whilst that is my particular focus, FareShare is doing a great job of distributing food to a lot of other vulnerable people across the UK with the help of partners such as Co-op. Being from Manchester, I was happy to offer my voice to the Co-op for this video campaign – coming together we are so much stronger.”

Meanwhile, Rashford’s club, Manchester United, and their foundation, have donated £300,000 to partner schools during the crisis.

The @MU_Foundation will provide vital funds to each partner school to help vulnerable families who are in need at this time ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2020

The foundation is still supporting its partners with staff presence in some schools and colleges as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, and is now showing its ongoing commitment by pledging £10,000 to each site, to assist vulnerable families who are most in need at this time.

On a more light-hearted note across the city, Bernardo Silva hit the target with his breakfast.

Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell gave three young Three Lions fans a surprise phone call.

Catching up with the next generation ?@BenChilwell gave three young England fans a surprise call to find out what they've been up to and how they are getting on during lockdown. #FootballsStayingHome pic.twitter.com/uAtIeTMach — England (@England) May 5, 2020

Paris St Germain midfielder Ander Herrera had a couple of issues before racking up the miles on the bike.

I had some problems finding a helmet that fits but… 35 km ?? #beautifulmorning ☀️ pic.twitter.com/1ekBjSWOJB — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 5, 2020

Cricket

Warwickshire’s official charity, the Edgbaston Foundation, has struck a partnership with local charity Thrive Together Birmingham to utilise Edgbaston Stadium as a food sorting and distribution centre that will support local food banks and community groups.

With the car park at Edgbaston Stadium already donated to the Department of Health and Social Care to be a COVID-19 drive-through test centre, non-perishable food will be stored in the Exhibition Hall to be redistributed to those in need.

NEWS | @Edgbaston to become food sorting and distribution centre for @ThriveBham. ? "Club staff have been committed to doing all that we can to make a difference in our local community by providing free use of our stadium and grounds." ? https://t.co/WUnnLbrErF ?#YouBears pic.twitter.com/aYHdlbgpyS — Warwickshire CCC ? (@WarwickshireCCC) May 5, 2020

Ravi Masih, head of community engagement at Warwickshire CCC and lead of the Edgbaston Foundation, said: “Since we moved into the forced stadium closure, club staff have been committed to doing all that we can to make a difference in our local community by providing free use of our stadium and grounds, fundraising for important causes, and through volunteering.”

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes completed a half marathon in aid of Cricket Garden Marathon, who are fundraising for NHS Charities Together and Chance to Shine, clocking in at one hour, 39 minutes and 40 seconds.

I’ve just completed a half marathon to help @GardenMara with their efforts of raising funds for @NHSCharities and @Chance2Shine if you can please donate ??? https://t.co/ZvRmXL6XWl pic.twitter.com/AK7wcIDSR0 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 5, 2020

The Lord’s Taverners, the UK’s leading youth and disability cricket charity, made Captain Tom Moore an honorary member following his fundraising of over £32million for the NHS. Former England captain Mike Gatting, who lives nearby, was on hand to deliver a commemorative cricket bat and tie from the charity in recognition of his incredible efforts.

What a privilege! I'm delighted to have been made an Honorary Member of @LordsTaverners#SportingChances#TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay https://t.co/bwGDd6cPgk — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) May 5, 2020

Rugby Union

The Welsh Rugby Union donated 130 spare balls to be distributed to families across Wales in a bid to help keep people fit and active at home.

The donation is in support of StreetGames’ #SportHelps campaign – a national effort to provide alternative ways for young people from disadvantaged communities to stay active at home in the absence of regular sports sessions.

??We are thrilled to be able to donate some spare @GILBERT_RUGBY balls to @StreetGames to distribute to families around Wales during the #lockdown ?? FULL STORY https://t.co/oM23qaX28Z#StayHome #StayActive pic.twitter.com/0iqGqnMfzf — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) May 5, 2020

Golf

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was making the most of a lockdown birthday.

Tennis

Australian Alex De Minaur will need a couple more practice sessions before he returns to top form.