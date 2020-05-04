Picture of the day – May 4

Alan Smith was Arsenal’s matchwinner as George Graham’s Gunners beat holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup in Copenhagen.

Arsenal went into the final without leading goalscorer Ian Wright, who missed out through suspension.

But they could depend on a rock-solid back four of Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Nigel Winterburn, in front of England keeper David Seaman, to keep Parma at bay.

Tomas Brolin hit a post early on before Smith grabbed what turned out to be the only goal of the game, beating Luca Bucci with a left-foot volley after a miss-hit clearance by Lorenzo Minotti in the 20th minute.

With a lead to defend Arsenal never looked in much trouble and Gianfranco Zola and Faustino Asprilla were well shackled.

Arsenal had won their quarter-final and semi-final home second legs 1-0 and ‘one nil to the Arsenal’ rang out in the Parken Stadium as the Gunners ground out another narrow win.