Picture of the day – May 4
Alan Smith got the goal and the inevitable clean sheet followed as Arsenal beat Parma in the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup final.
Alan Smith was Arsenal’s matchwinner as George Graham’s Gunners beat holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup in Copenhagen.
Arsenal went into the final without leading goalscorer Ian Wright, who missed out through suspension.
But they could depend on a rock-solid back four of Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Nigel Winterburn, in front of England keeper David Seaman, to keep Parma at bay.
Tomas Brolin hit a post early on before Smith grabbed what turned out to be the only goal of the game, beating Luca Bucci with a left-foot volley after a miss-hit clearance by Lorenzo Minotti in the 20th minute.
With a lead to defend Arsenal never looked in much trouble and Gianfranco Zola and Faustino Asprilla were well shackled.
Arsenal had won their quarter-final and semi-final home second legs 1-0 and ‘one nil to the Arsenal’ rang out in the Parken Stadium as the Gunners ground out another narrow win.
