German Football League has 10 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff

Ten individuals connected to clubs in the top two divisions of German football have tested positive for coronavirus.

The German Football League (DFL) said 1,724 tests had been conducted on players and staff at the 36 first and second tier sides since last Thursday, who are building towards a return to action this month subject to government approval.

The DFL said the 10 individuals had been isolated and that a second round of testing on all participants would take place this week as clubs build towards a return to team training.

A decision on whether the DFL’s plans meet with government approval is expected on Wednesday, with the Bundesliga now not likely to resume until May 16 at the earliest.

In Spain, the national federation (RFEF) says it shares the desire of 2020 Copa del Rey finalists Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to delay the final until such a time as it can be safely played in front of a crowd.

The RFEF said it would look at an “appropriate time” for the game to be played either later this year or in 2021, provided it was played in advance of the 2021 Copa del Rey final.

Former Watford striker Marvin Sordell says players in England should be given the right to refuse to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the PA news agency: “You have to respect people’s opinions in this. Many will say they earn a lot of money so they should just go and play.

“This virus at times is a matter of life and death and any game of football – regardless of the famous saying – football isn’t more than life or death.

“I think people’s own situations need to be respected. If they want to play, and it’s safe to do so, then allow them to play. If they don’t want to play because they don’t think it’s safe to do so, I think that needs to be respected.”

The Ligue de Football Professionnel in France says it has taken out a loan in order to pay clubs in the top two tiers the broadcasting revenue they were due to receive for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The French season has been forced to conclude by a government order, with Paris St Germain declared champions.