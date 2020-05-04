Advertising
England’s Sam Billings inspired by Captain Tom Moore – Monday’s goodwill stories
Rotherham and Wolves are doing their bit for the country’s fight against coronavirus.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.
Football
League One promotion contenders Rotherham made their New York Stadium available for Covid-19 testing.
The Millers chairman Tony Stewart said: “We feel privileged to be providing a venue for the DoHSC to carry out important testing on essential workers from Rotherham and beyond.”
Wolves have made official club face masks for fans to buy with all the profits going to NHS charities. Over 8,000 were pre-ordered over the weekend.
Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings was casting his mind back to his league debut, which came for Ipswich seven years ago today.
Leicester left-back Christian Fuchs, whose family is based in New York, shared his experience at a deserted JFK airport.
Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keeping in shape.
Cricket
England and Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings took a leaf out of Captain Tom Moore’s book.
Australia opener David Warner was again trying to master TikTok…
Tennis
A spot of yoga is how 23-time grand slam singles champion Serena Williams started her day.
Darts
Former 16-time world champion Phil Taylor will take on ex-women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki on Thursday to raise money for charity.
Boxing
Former heavyweight champion David Haye was reminiscing about his final boxing bout.
Skiing
Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn filled her day by washing her car – with a little help from her dogs.
Swimming
Two-time Olympian and double European champion Lizzie Simmonds offered advice for a virtual ‘starts and turns’ clinic – from her living room.
