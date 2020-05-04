England’s Sam Billings inspired by Captain Tom Moore – Monday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.

Football

League One promotion contenders Rotherham made their New York Stadium available for Covid-19 testing.

The Millers chairman Tony Stewart said: “We feel privileged to be providing a venue for the DoHSC to carry out important testing on essential workers from Rotherham and beyond.”

READ | Millers link up with Department of Health and Social Care to provide COVID-19 testing base for essential workers. Read more about the tests for selected key workers from the local area here. ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/QlVNpuPzbK — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) May 4, 2020

Wolves have made official club face masks for fans to buy with all the profits going to NHS charities. Over 8,000 were pre-ordered over the weekend.

? Protect yourself? Represent the club? Give back to the NHS Over 8,000 Wolves face masks have been pre-ordered over the weekend, secure yours now. ??https://t.co/5PBY0rOVvo — Wolves (@Wolves) May 4, 2020

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings was casting his mind back to his league debut, which came for Ipswich seven years ago today.

7 years today making my league debut.Funny story, in the January we were playing @AVFCOfficial in the FA cup which was meant to be my debut. Manager put me in the line up the day before the game & I had to go and tell him I’d already played in the FA cup away at Winchester ? pic.twitter.com/pqhcFQEPiR — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) May 4, 2020

Leicester left-back Christian Fuchs, whose family is based in New York, shared his experience at a deserted JFK airport.

Honestly this feels very weird… JFK Airport pic.twitter.com/Lli46vYNfJ — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) May 3, 2020

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keeping in shape.

When I roar he roars pic.twitter.com/ogtJPF5s5N — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 4, 2020

Cricket

England and Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings took a leaf out of Captain Tom Moore’s book.

Just finished 100 Laps (24.15km) done for @theCALMzone supporting @Josh__JP incredible effort of 6 marathons in 5 days! That’s the longest I’ve ever run, a new appreciation for his effort and long distance running in general… Link below to donate ??https://t.co/fnjd8LtXhL — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 4, 2020

Made me think… Captain Tom has inspired so many to take on challenges atm to raise money for those who really need it. Whether it’s the NHS, mental health etc whatever it is let’s keep going to help each other in such a weird time! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 4, 2020

Australia opener David Warner was again trying to master TikTok…

Tennis

A spot of yoga is how 23-time grand slam singles champion Serena Williams started her day.

Darts

Former 16-time world champion Phil Taylor will take on ex-women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki on Thursday to raise money for charity.

Really looking forward to this one,for those who don't know this girl can really play its gonna be a cracker. pic.twitter.com/nN3AqP2NuT — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) May 4, 2020

Boxing

Former heavyweight champion David Haye was reminiscing about his final boxing bout.

Two years today since I stepped on the scales for the last time as a professional boxer. I’m enjoying now keeping healthy, for health’s sake. You don’t need to have a battle on the horizon to exercise daily. #nogymnoproblem pic.twitter.com/wX6J7GkwhR — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) May 4, 2020

Skiing

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn filled her day by washing her car – with a little help from her dogs.

Swimming

Two-time Olympian and double European champion Lizzie Simmonds offered advice for a virtual ‘starts and turns’ clinic – from her living room.