Advertising
Ben Stokes’ fundraiser and Georginio Wijnaldum’s DIY – Sunday’s goodwill stories
The banter was also flying around the Liverpool Zoom chat.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.
Football
Liverpool’s players and staff had words of advice for each other over their appearances before starting an online yoga session.
Reds left-back Andy Robertson was loving the banter.
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford wanted some expert advice before putting together a PE lesson for kids.
Advertising
While United team-mate Eric Bailly had his protective gear on for a shopping trip.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had the tool kit out.
Advertising
A birthday throwback for Everton forward Alex Iwobi.
Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was cooking up a storm.
Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was celebrating Mother’s Day in his homeland.
Cricket
World Cup winner Jofra Archer reminisced about making his one-day international debut for England on the first anniversary of his appearance against Ireland.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes revealed he is taking on a half marathon to help raise funds for the NHS and the Chance to Shine Foundation.
England paceman Tom Curran was teaching his dog new tricks!
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had an Instagram Live with four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.
Tennis
Roberto BautistaAgut, ranked 12th in the ATP world rankings, had some good news…
Golf
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy set his followers a fitness challenge.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.