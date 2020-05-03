Ben Stokes’ fundraiser and Georginio Wijnaldum’s DIY – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.

Football

Liverpool’s players and staff had words of advice for each other over their appearances before starting an online yoga session.

“Robbo, I know you miss me but look after yourself a bit mate!” ?@VirgilvDijk's advice to @andrewrobertso5, a new trim for @Alex_OxChambo and more ahead of our latest online yoga session ? #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/bWZeD2azIc — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 3, 2020

Reds left-back Andy Robertson was loving the banter.

Roll out of bed to some abuse, wouldn’t change it for the world ?? https://t.co/LoErnd7yNy — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 3, 2020

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford wanted some expert advice before putting together a PE lesson for kids.

Good morning!! I have some homework and I need help from any PE teachers following me. @cbbc have asked me to pull together a PE session. I obviously know how to warm up but what else do I need? Is it all about cardio? Help please ?? I want to get this right. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 3, 2020

While United team-mate Eric Bailly had his protective gear on for a shopping trip.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had the tool kit out.

Time to get working on those chores, excuses ran out? pic.twitter.com/vQ4XVL0OqX — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 3, 2020

A birthday throwback for Everton forward Alex Iwobi.

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was cooking up a storm.

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was celebrating Mother’s Day in his homeland.

Cricket

World Cup winner Jofra Archer reminisced about making his one-day international debut for England on the first anniversary of his appearance against Ireland.

It’s been a year today and what a year it’s been , forever grateful ??? pic.twitter.com/PWlCzZqtus — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 3, 2020

England all-rounder Ben Stokes revealed he is taking on a half marathon to help raise funds for the NHS and the Chance to Shine Foundation.

England paceman Tom Curran was teaching his dog new tricks!

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had an Instagram Live with four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

Here’s the link to the chat I had this morning, for anyone that may have missed it – @chrisfroome ???https://t.co/wtIJwlD4Tb — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) May 3, 2020

Tennis

Roberto BautistaAgut, ranked 12th in the ATP world rankings, had some good news…

Golf

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy set his followers a fitness challenge.