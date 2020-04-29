Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 29

0805 – The Vuelta a Espana cancelled plans to stage this year’s departure in Holland because of the “exceptional worldwide situation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

1028 – The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games means the International Olympic Committee will have to shoulder “several hundred million dollars” of costs, its president Thomas Bach admitted.

1401 – The LPGA Tour announced updates to the remainder of its 2020 schedule and is currently targeting a restart of the Tour season in mid-July.

1447 – UK Athletics announced its decision to extend the suspension of athletics competition within the UK until at least June 30.

1457 – The UCI postponed plans to unveil a new calendar for the men’s and women’s WorldTours after Governments across Europe issued further guidance on the restrictions regarding massive sporting events.

