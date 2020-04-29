Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 29

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0805 – The Vuelta a Espana cancelled plans to stage this year’s departure in Holland because of the “exceptional worldwide situation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

1028 – The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games means the International Olympic Committee will have to shoulder “several hundred million dollars” of costs, its president Thomas Bach admitted.

IOC President Thomas Bach today sent a letter to the Olympic Movement entitled “Olympism and Corona” to initiate a comprehensive debate on “the challenges we are facing and the potential of the opportunities we have.” https://t.co/YARe9KSrhz — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) April 29, 2020

1401 – The LPGA Tour announced updates to the remainder of its 2020 schedule and is currently targeting a restart of the Tour season in mid-July.

1447 – UK Athletics announced its decision to extend the suspension of athletics competition within the UK until at least June 30.

1457 – The UCI postponed plans to unveil a new calendar for the men’s and women’s WorldTours after Governments across Europe issued further guidance on the restrictions regarding massive sporting events.