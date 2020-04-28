Picture of the day – April 28

The first FA Cup final in 1923 is often referred to as the ‘White Horse Final’ because mounted policemen, including one on a light-coloured horse, had to be deployed to clear crowds from the Wembley pitch to allow the match to take place.

Vast crowds, estimated to be up to 300,000, surged into a stadium with an official capacity of 125,000 for the first football match to be played at Wembley.

The inevitable outcome was the spectators moved into the area around the pitch and even onto the pitch itself to avoid a crush.

Mounted police were eventually able to clear the pitch and the match began 45 minutes late, with policemen patrolling the perimeter of the pitch to keep it clear for linesmen.

David Jack fired Bolton ahead two minutes into the match, his shot beating West Ham keeper Ted Hufton.

The crowds surrounding the pitch meant the players could not reach the dressing rooms at half-time and instead remained on the pitch for five minutes before starting the second half.

Jack Smith added a controversial second for Bolton after the break. West Ham players claimed his shot had rebounded off a post but the referee ruled that the ball had entered the net and gave the goal.

There was no way back for the Hammers and Bolton became the FA Cup’s first winners.

The crowd chaos was discussed in the House of Commons and safety measures were introduced for subsequent FA Cup finals.