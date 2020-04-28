Maths lessons, phone calls and haircuts – Tuesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.

Football

Brighton’s players and directors have donated a combined £263,939 to the club’s Albion As One charity fund.

The money will be donated to a number of organisations based in Sussex who have been hit by the current crisis.

Striker Glenn Murray said: “There’s a collective desire from everyone within the squad and the club to do something for local charities suffering as a result of the crisis.

? Now staff, partners and fans, who are in a position to do so, are being invited to add their support to the fund which will boost a number of charities across the county.https://t.co/7uzZ3Q2gWJ.#BHAFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VrjhQLzcq4 — Brighton & Hove Albion (at ?) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 28, 2020

“We want to kick-start this fund with the aim of raising a substantial amount for local good causes. We will then work with the club’s staff to agree how we will distribute the money among local charities who’ve been hardest hit as a result of the coronavirus.”

The Premier League encouraged football fans to stay in touch with each other during the lockdown.

Staying connected can lift your mood… Why not answer these questions and pick up the phone? ?⁣⁣1️⃣ Who did you last go to a football match with? ⁣2️⃣ When did you last speak to them?⁣3️⃣ Grab the ? and give them a call ⁣⁣#WeAreOneTeam >> https://t.co/LsGe9iCio1 pic.twitter.com/ddnQKFDw96 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 28, 2020

Northampton boss Keith Curle is keeping in touch with supporters on their birthday.

?LISTEN: Ian has been a Cobblers supporter for 69 years. Today is his 72nd birthday and Keith Curle gave him a call to say Happy Birthday. With kind permission of Ian's family, listen to the start and end of the call here. pic.twitter.com/hbEIW0xm92 — Northampton Town (@ntfc) April 28, 2020

Bournemouth’s first-team squad have donated a significant sum to Bournemouth Churches Housing Association, which supports survivors of domestic abuse.

Important work ? The first-team squad have made a significant donation to the area's domestic abuse outreach and refuge service, @BCHAnews, amongst other charity contributions ?#afcb ?https://t.co/jcGwcgzwMo — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) April 28, 2020

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings got more than he bargained for during a phone call to a school teacher.

We love this ❤️@OfficialTM_3 surprised school teacher Matt with a call to say thank you for the important role he's playing during these difficult times. He probably wasn't expecting his maths skills to be tested! ? pic.twitter.com/CM7y65HaKQ — England (@England) April 28, 2020

Former Scottish Football Association and Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive Stewart Regan raised £2,400 for Barnardo’s to help feed vulnerable children during the crisis by auctioning a signed Sir Alex Ferguson portrait.

Stewart Regan with the signed portrait (PA)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire saluted the club for their efforts during the pandemic.

United midfielder Juan Mata celebrated his birthday with a throwback picture.

Happy birthday to me ? pic.twitter.com/c6ah2wcEiW — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) April 28, 2020

While David De Gea sent his team-mate a video as a birthday present.

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs’ son practised his goalline clearances.

When your son gets bored of regular saves… ? #NoRespectForDaddy pic.twitter.com/cUxrKJlmiU — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) April 28, 2020

Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was reluctantly planning to try his hand at hairdressing.

This is me tonight … 6pm I am cutting my lads hair under the guidance of @howardyuill !!! Insta live ? https://t.co/Ng7cAznEOh — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 28, 2020

Golf

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington sported a new look.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was given a trim by his wife.