Advertising
Maths lessons, phone calls and haircuts – Tuesday’s goodwill stories
Tyrone Mings got more than he bargained for when he called a school teacher while Novak Djokovic was given a special trim.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.
Football
Brighton’s players and directors have donated a combined £263,939 to the club’s Albion As One charity fund.
The money will be donated to a number of organisations based in Sussex who have been hit by the current crisis.
Striker Glenn Murray said: “There’s a collective desire from everyone within the squad and the club to do something for local charities suffering as a result of the crisis.
“We want to kick-start this fund with the aim of raising a substantial amount for local good causes. We will then work with the club’s staff to agree how we will distribute the money among local charities who’ve been hardest hit as a result of the coronavirus.”
Advertising
The Premier League encouraged football fans to stay in touch with each other during the lockdown.
Northampton boss Keith Curle is keeping in touch with supporters on their birthday.
Advertising
Bournemouth’s first-team squad have donated a significant sum to Bournemouth Churches Housing Association, which supports survivors of domestic abuse.
Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings got more than he bargained for during a phone call to a school teacher.
Former Scottish Football Association and Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive Stewart Regan raised £2,400 for Barnardo’s to help feed vulnerable children during the crisis by auctioning a signed Sir Alex Ferguson portrait.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire saluted the club for their efforts during the pandemic.
United midfielder Juan Mata celebrated his birthday with a throwback picture.
While David De Gea sent his team-mate a video as a birthday present.
Leicester defender Christian Fuchs’ son practised his goalline clearances.
Cricket
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was reluctantly planning to try his hand at hairdressing.
Golf
Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington sported a new look.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic was given a trim by his wife.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.